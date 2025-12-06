Global TV guide: Where and how to watch BBL|15

Domestic and international television and radio broadcast details for the 15th season of the KFC BBL

Australia

Channel 7 and 7plus (34 matches), Foxtel and Kayo Sports (all 44 matches)

New Zealand

Sky NZ

Other territories

Disney Star

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

United Kingdom, Ireland, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Gibraltar

Pacific TV

Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Nauru, Tonga, Samoa, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Marshall Islands, Palau, Cook Islands, Niue, Timor-Leste.

Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Maruitania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Christmas Island, Cocos Island, East Timor, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, North Korea, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Chad, Djibouti, South Sudan

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands (including Tortola), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Eustatius, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saba, Suriname, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Martin, St Vincent and The Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo Republic, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo (including Zaire), Equatorial Guinea (including Malabo), Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Rwanda Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena, Swaziland, Tanzania (including Zanzibar), The Republic of South Africa, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Chad, Dijibouti, South Sudan

United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, US Virgin Islands, American Samoa

Radio broadcasters

Australia

ABC, SEN (both all 44 matches, available to stream via Cricket Radio on the CA Live app)

New this year, the CA Live app has teamed up with NRMA Insurance so you can listen to radio and commentary streams in real-time with no delay to live play using zero-latency technology. Cricket Radio (both standard and real-time) is available worldwide (except south Asian countries, UK and New Zealand) in the CA Live match centre. Find out more here.

New Zealand

SENZ

United Kingdom and Ireland

BBC