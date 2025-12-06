Domestic and international television and radio broadcast details for the 15th season of the KFC BBL
Global TV guide: Where and how to watch BBL|15
Australia
Channel 7 and 7plus (34 matches), Foxtel and Kayo Sports (all 44 matches)
New Zealand
Other territories
Disney Star
Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka
Sky UK
United Kingdom, Ireland, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Gibraltar
Pacific TV
Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Nauru, Tonga, Samoa, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Marshall Islands, Palau, Cook Islands, Niue, Timor-Leste.
Cricbuzz
Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Maruitania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Christmas Island, Cocos Island, East Timor, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, North Korea, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Chad, Djibouti, South Sudan
SportsMax
Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands (including Tortola), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Eustatius, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saba, Suriname, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Martin, St Vincent and The Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands
SuperSport
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo Republic, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo (including Zaire), Equatorial Guinea (including Malabo), Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Rwanda Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena, Swaziland, Tanzania (including Zanzibar), The Republic of South Africa, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Chad, Dijibouti, South Sudan
Willow
United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, US Virgin Islands, American Samoa
Radio broadcasters
Australia
ABC, SEN (both all 44 matches, available to stream via Cricket Radio on the CA Live app)
New this year, the CA Live app has teamed up with NRMA Insurance so you can listen to radio and commentary streams in real-time with no delay to live play using zero-latency technology. Cricket Radio (both standard and real-time) is available worldwide (except south Asian countries, UK and New Zealand) in the CA Live match centre. Find out more here.
New Zealand
SENZ
United Kingdom and Ireland
BBC