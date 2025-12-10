Peake to lead Aussies' title defence at U19 World Cup

The defending champions have announced their squad for the ICC Under-19 men's Cricket World Cup 2026

Victoria young gun Oliver Peake will lead Australia's title defence at next month's ICC Under-19 men's Cricket World Cup.

The left-hander, who is already making his mark in the Sheffield Shield, is also no rookie on the global stage, with this being his second appearance at the age-group tournament.

Australia U19 men's World Cup squad: Oliver Peake (c) (Victoria), Kasey Barton (NSW), Naden Cooray (NSW), Jayden Draper (Queensland), Steven Hogan (Queensland), Thomas Hogan (ACT), Ben Gordon (Queensland), John James (NSW), Charles Lachmund (Queensland), Alex Lee-Young (NSW), Will Malajczuk (WA), Nitesh Samuel (NSW), Hayden Schiller (SA), Aryan Sharma (Victoria), William Taylor (NSW)

Peake, 19, was the youngest member of the group that lifted the trophy in South Africa in 2024, having been parachuted into the squad to replace an injured Corey Wasley after Australia's opening game.

The U19 World Cup will return to the African continent with Namibia and Zimbabwe jointly hosting the world's young cricketing talent from January 15 to February 6.

Australia have been grouped with Ireland, Japan and Sri Lanka for the first stage of the 16-team tournament.

The top three teams from each of the four groups will progress to the Super Sixes stage, which will be followed by the semi-finals and final.

Australia's 15-player squad announced on Thursday morning closely resembles the group that took on an Indian under-19 side in three youth ODIs and two youth Tests in September-October.

The group will benefit from the experience of having played together even though they went winless in that series.

The three newcomers in the squads – Nitesh Samuel, Naden Cooray and William Taylor – who have been rewarded with selection for their impressive performance at this month's Under-19 Male National Championships, are also familiar with each other with all three being NSW Metro representatives.

Samuel was the highest run-scorer in the eight-day tournament played in Perth where he averaged an impressive 91 for his tally of 364 runs and won the player of the tournament award.

Samuels and Cooray were named in the official team of the tournament with Charles Lachmund (Queensland) and Alex Lee-Young (NSW Metro) also earning that recognition among those in the World Cup squad.

The side will be coached by Tim Nielsen, who will be assisted by Luke Butterworth and Travis Dean.

"We're delighted to announce a strong and well-balanced squad for the ICC Under-19 World Cup," said Nielsen.

"Our focus has been on selecting a group with complementary skill sets that provide the best chance of success in the tournament.

"The players named have impressed with their performances during the U19 series against India in September and at the recent National U19 Championships in Perth.

"It's an exciting group, some have already experienced senior training environments, while others are progressing rapidly through our pathway

"The World Cup is a fantastic opportunity for these young cricketers to showcase their talent and test themselves against the best in the world."

The group will be looking to carry forward the legacy of the class from 2024, which has already produced a Test cricketer in Sam Konstas alongside several domestic stars who are now key members of their state sides.

Geelong-born captain Peake, the sole thread connecting the current group to the champion side, made his Big Bash debut for Melbourne Renegades in January and a maiden first-class appearance for Victoria followed late last season.

He also represented Australia A in July, scoring 92 against Sri Lanka A and was part of the Prime Minister's XI that took on an England XI in Canberra last month where he notched a half-century batting at no.4.

01:45 Play video Peake impresses with 92 for Australia A

West Australian Will Malajczuk is another close to his state's senior side after being named in their squad for a One-Day Cup match in September, while he also spent time with the Australian squad during the first Ashes Test in Perth.

"The squad combines experience with fresh energy, including three new faces who will bring added depth and enthusiasm," Sonya Thompson, Cricket Australia national development boss, said in a statement.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for these emerging players to showcase their skills on the global stage.

"Our players will be supported by an exceptional team of staff, ensuring they have every chance to perform and grow throughout the tournament."