Hurricanes v Scorchers, WBBL|11 Final: All you need to know

Get everything you need to know as the Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers battle it out in the WBBL|11 Final

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers What: Final, Weber WBBL|11 Where: Ninja Stadium, Hobart When: Saturday, December 13. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports Listen: ABC, SEN Buy tickets: On sale Monday December 8 from 10am local time for club members and 12pm to the public in each market, buy here Live scores: Match Centre Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps Officials: Drew Crozier, Claire Polosak (field), Sharad Patel (third), Daryl Brigham (fourth), David Johnston (match referee)

What's on the line?

The WBBL|11 title! The Scorchers defeated the Sixers by 11 runs in the Challenger on Thursday and now travel to Hobart to take on the Hurricanes.

For the Hurricanes, it's a chance to lift the WBBL trophy for the first time. The Scorchers meanwhile can become second-time winners, having previously triumphed in WBBL|07.

Match squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Elyse Villani (c), Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Linsey Smith, Molly Strano, Rach Trenaman, Callie Wilson, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

The Hurricanes have only made one change to their XI all season, with Callie Wilson making a single appearance in place of Rachel Trenaman. With that in mind, it's unlikely Hobart will spring any surprises for the final.

Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine (c), Chloe Ainsworth, Maddy Darke, Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Freya Kemp, Alana King, Katie Mack, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Paige Scholfield, Ruby Strange



The Scorchers have named an unchanged squad from that side that defeated the Sixers in the Challenger.

Possible XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Lizelle Lee (wk), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani (c), Heather Graham, Rachel Trenaman, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Molly Strano, Lauren Smith, Linsey Smith Perth Scorchers: Beth Mooney (wk), Katie Mack, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine (c), Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Chloe Ainsworth, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Ruby Strange, Amy Edgar

How's the weather looking?

Good! A top of 23 degrees Celsius is forecast for the final. If that changed and there was rain, or if there was any other reason the minimum of five overs a side for a game could not be completed, there is a reserve day in place for Sunday.

Last time they met

When the sides met at Ninja Stadium on November 29, the Hurricanes pulled off the highest run chase in WBBL history to win by seven wickets.

Led superbly from English duo Nat Sciver-Brunt (81 from 48 deliveries) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (55 off 38), the Hurricanes chased down their target of 186 with five deliveries to spare.

Beth Mooney had earlier top-scored for Perth with a near-unbeaten 75 having been run out on the last ball of the Scorchers' innings, pairing well with a fast-finishing Paige Scholfield (26no from 13) after the visitors were put on the back foot early with two wickets lost in the opening over.

Head-to-head

Recent form

Hobart Hurricanes: W W W W W L L W W NR

The Hurricanes made their strongest start to a WBBL season in a decade, winning their first five matches. They had a bit of a mid-season stumble, dropping a game to the Sixers at home then another to the Stars in Melbourne, but bounced back with consecutive wins at Ninja Stadium to first cement their spot in the top four, then outright top spot and the direct path to the final.

Perth Scorchers: L W L W L W W L W W W W

The Scorchers had a 2-3 record midway through the regular season, but finished strongly to claim a home final and third spot on the table. Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine are flying, Katie Mack has strengthened their top order, and Alana King is playing through the pain of a broken finger to get the job done.

After seeing off the Stars in the Knockout at home, they rolled on to Sydney and knocked off the Sixers to secure their first appearance in the Final since they won the title in WBBL|07.

What they said

“We've got a calm and experienced group, and I think that will play into our favour. But anything can happen in T20 cricket.” ‐ Elyse Villani , Hurricanes captain

“It's nice to be winning games that matter, that's for sure. Hobart haven't played for a week and a half ... but whoever turns up on the day is going to win.” ‐ Beth Mooney , Scorchers wicketkeeper-batter

Rapid stats

The Hobart Hurricanes have won their last three consecutive games against the Perth Scorchers, after winning only two of their previous 13 encounters. Their current streak is the only time they have ever won successive fixtures against the Scorchers in the competition.



The Hobart Hurricanes have won six their last nine WBBL games at Ninja Stadium, including their last two in a row, and will be looking to win three consecutive games at the venue for the first time in competition history. The Perth Scorchers are on a four game winning streak, their joint best stretch since a nine-game winning streak from November 2021 to October 2022. They'll be looking to win back-to-back games outside Perth in the competition for the first time since November 2023 after defeating the Sydney Sixers by 11 runs in the Challenger.





The Hurricanes have reached the WBBL final for the first time and are one of only two teams alongside the Stars yet to win the WBBL title. The Scorchers will be looking to clinch a second championship after defeating the Adelaide Strikers in WBBL|07.





Of the 10 WBBL campaigns so far, seven have been won by the team which finished first on the ladder after the regular season, including three of the last four and the last two in a row. Only twice as any team won from outside the top two on the ladder - Brisbane Heat in WBBL|04 and Sydney Thunder in WBBL|06.





The Hobart Hurricanes have scored 58.8% of their runs from boundaries in WBBL|11, the highest rate of any team. The Perth Scorchers (48.7%) are the only team to have scored less than half of their runs via this method.





The Hurricanes (9.3) and Scorchers (13.2) have the best and third-best bowling strike rates during the Power Surge of any teams in WBBL|11. No players have taken more Power Surge wickets than Hurricanes duo, Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Nicola Carey , and four or Scorchers pair Amy Edgar and Chloe Ainsworth, who have each taken four.





and , and four or Scorchers pair and who have each taken four. Beth Mooney (516) is the leading run scorer in WBBL|11, and needs a score of 42 to eclipse her own record for most runs by a Scorchers batter in a single season. In fact, Mooney has scored 50-plus runs in three of her last four innings against the Hurricanes, including a knock of 75 runs when she faced them earlier this season.





(516) is the leading run scorer in WBBL|11, and needs a score of 42 to eclipse her own record for most runs by a Scorchers batter in a single season. In fact, Mooney has scored 50-plus runs in three of her last four innings against the Hurricanes, including a knock of 75 runs when she faced them earlier this season. Lizelle Lee (Hurricanes) scored 150 runs from 75 balls against the Scorchers on November 10, 2024, the highest score in WBBL history. She has logged two career centuries against them.

(Hurricanes) scored 150 runs from 75 balls against the Scorchers on November 10, 2024, the highest score in WBBL history. She has logged two career centuries against them. Molly Strano (Hurricanes) has taken seven wickets across her last two WBBL innings at Ninja Stadium, conceding just 39 runs, including figures of 2-23 in her last innings against the Scorchers at the venue. Strano's 25 career wickets at Ninja Stadium are more than any other player in WBBL history.

WBBL|11 finals schedule

The Knockout: Perth Scorchers beat Melbourne Stars by 28 runs

The Challenger: Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 11 runs, North Sydney Oval (Thursday, December 11, 7.15pm AEDT)

The Final: Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers, Ninja Stadium (Saturday, December 13, 7.15pm AEDT)