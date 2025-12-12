Steve Smith v Jofra Archer: A brief beef history

Steve Smith and Jofra Archer have been embroiled in a 'beef' that stems back years, and yet neither neither party wants to acknowledge it. So what is really going on?

"What history do I have?"

It was a suggestion that had Steve Smith feigning shock at during his press conference after winning the Ashes Test at the Gabba.

He has spent a long time dismissing any suggestion that there is a 'rivalry' between himself and England's fastest bowler Jofra Archer.

But the evidence on-field just half an hour earlier displayed that there certainly is an underlying tension between the two, and one that has been bubbling away for a while.

So for those unfamiliar with this battle, let's unpack the history.

The 2019 Ashes Test at Lord's

Archer made his Test debut at Lord's and rapidly left an impression on the cricketing world.

The Barbados-born fast bowler had shot to fame in the Big Bash and white-ball formats, and on Test debut put together a fearsome spell with the ball, reaching speeds of 155km/h.

He struck a blow to Smith's unguarded forearm. With an egg quickly rising on Smith's arm, the Aussie received treatment, strapped his arm with protective padding and continued.

Scans post-match cleared Smith of a fracture.

But the ball that is remembered most ultimately ruled Smith out for the remainder of that match – and the following Test – with a concussion.

A bouncer struck Smith in the neck, sending him immediately to the deck. He was taken from the field and underwent a series of tests – which he passed at the time.

05:42 Play video SNEAK PEEK: Inside the rooms as Smith struck at Lord's

"As soon as he got up in the medical room, he was like, 'Nah, I'm going okay'," Justin Langer, Australia's coach at the time, said post-play.

"He had the concussion testing (and) the doctor came through and said 'he's passed all that and he's pretty good'.

"By the time he (Smith) walked back into the dressing room, he just couldn't wait to get back out there again.

"I was saying, 'Mate are you sure you're okay?'. These are like my sons, so you're never going to put them in harm's way.

"He was going, 'Mate, I just want to get out there. I can't get up on the honours board (that records century-makers at Lord's) unless I'm out there batting'.

Smith resumed his innings on day four before being dismissed by Archer's teammate Chris Woakes for 92.

"To see him go down, everyone stopped and everyone's heart skipped a beat," Archer told the BBC at the time.

"After he got up and he was moving around, you breathe a sigh of relief."

Smith was then ruled out of the Test the following morning, on day five, becoming the first player subbed out of a Test match with concussion, a move that heralded the return of Marnus Labuschagne.

Smith missed the third Test at Leeds, where England won a famous victory by one wicket, but returned for the fourth at Old Trafford where he struck a double-century.

Asked how he'd approach facing Archer again before the match in Manchester, Smith bristled.

"I'm not really going to change anything – there's been a bit of talk that he's got the wood over me, but he hasn't actually got me out."

Smith finished the series with 774 runs in seven innings, never once dismissed by Archer.

"Bowl fast when there's nothing going on, champion"

Fast forward to this summer, and Archer still is yet to dismiss Smith in a Test match and the Ashes begins with an unwanted record for Jofra looming large.

Australia found itself in a strong position heading towards the end of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba. Smith made 61 in the first innings and every single one of his teammates also reached at least double digits on the way to a total of 511.

Archer's speeds had dropped with the ball in different spells during that lengthy first innings. But when Australia came in for a second time to win the match on day four, Archer was suddenly back to fiery best.

As they do after each day's play throughout the Ashes, Louis Cameron and Josh Schönafinger set the scene on The Unplayable Podcast's day four episode:

Smith stands guard for the ninth over as Archer runs in for his first ball: 146.6 kph – Smith pulls it for four

Ball two: 149.5 kph – Smith tries to guide it over the top but misses

Archer and Smith exchange words and then the stump mic clearly picks up this line from Smith: "Bowl fast when there's nothing going on champion."

01:23 Play video Smith and Archer go head-to-head in spicy scenes

Ball three: 149.4 kph – Smith sends it over wicket-keeper Jamie Smith's head for four

It's at this point where Archer gets into Smith's face and they continue exchanging words.

Ball four: 150.5 kph – Somewhat predictably, Archer drops it short again and the ball angles in at Smith's shoulders, but the Australian swivels to hook it fine, launching it over the fence for six runs.

This time Smith looks on and says nothing, but gestures with a glove. Archer lets out a groan and turns back to go to the top of his mark.

Ball five: 148.9 kph – Smith guides it away for a single, leaving Jake Weatherald on strike for the last ball of the over

The battle is over and Smith, with the adrenaline pumping, is completely in another zone at this point.

"Jofra has finally come to life, six days into the series, when the second Test match is gone he starts chirping. Too late for that, champ," former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said on Channel 7.

Gus Atkinson comes into bowl the next over. With the final ball, Smith launches a six and wins the match.

Fox Cricket's Isa Guha immediately interviews Smith at the close of play and he plays a straight bat when asked about the battle.

"That stays on the field. It was good banter. He's a good competitor and he comes hard at you. It was fun."

When Smith is asked again about that moment a little while later in the press conference, his playful side took over.

The fireworks are sure to resume when Adelaide hosts the third Test, so make sure you're subscribed to The Unplayable Podcast to keep up with the drama as it unfolds each day.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (third Test only): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue