Star opener hammers South Africa to unassailable total

South Africa lost the toss and was sent into bat first, but a masterful performance from their veteran keeper helped compile a total they found easily to defend.

Opener Quinton de Kock was run out just 10 short of a brilliant century but the evergreen opener and his fellow South African batters restored some pride in a 51-run win over India in the second T20 international.

South Africa scored 4-213 after losing the toss at New Chandigarh on Thursday before dismissing India for 162 in 19.1 overs to tie the five-match series at 1-1.

South Africa made three changes from the series opener where the visitors were all out for 74, their lowest-ever total in Twenty20 cricket, and they were a different proposition for the hosts who were unchanged from the 101-run win.

De Kock, who had taken a ton off India in the preceding ODI series, blasted seven sixes and five fours in his 46-ball innings but while on course for another century, he was run out after quick work from India wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma.

South Africa finished their innings strongly with 49 off the last three overs. Donovan Ferreira hit 30no off 16 balls, including two sixes off the great Jasprit Bumrah in the 20th over. David Miller was left unbeaten on 20 in 12 deliveries.

Tilak Varma top scored for India with a 34-ball 62 but 32-year-old paceman Ottneil Baartman proved the Proteas' top finisher as he took three wickets in the 19th over and ended with superb figures of 4-24 as the hosts lost their last five wickets for five runs.

Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Lutho Sipamla all took two wickets apiece as well in their victory.