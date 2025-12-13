Unphased Khawaja declares himself fit for Adelaide

The veteran opener has reiterated his commitment to play for Australia amid doubts over his return to the Test side during the Ashes series

Usman Khawaja has declared he is "100 per cent fit" and ready to play in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide next week, but remains unsure if he will be selected.

Khawaja, who will turn 39 on day two of the third NRMA Insurance Ashes Test, said he remains unphased about the swirl of conjecture about his playing future after Australia struck gold with the Travis Head and Jake Weatherald opening combination.

The 85-Test veteran gave no indication of an impending retirement, downplaying Head's comments that he had been lobbying to open before seizing his opportunity in Perth, and launching a defence of his own record.

"I'm still valued by the team, still asked to be here to play, so I'm here," Khawaja said.

"I'm always mindful of the future, I always have been. I'm not here to hang on, I'm just here to enjoy my cricket. As long as I'm valued I'm here, I'm doing my job.

"I just like to compete. I can bat so many different ways. I've been successful in all formats, I've got gears when I want to.

"My sample size will tell you that you've got to find a way to be consistent for a long period of time, not just over a game or two."

Khawaja was in a jovial mood, joking with reporters in Adelaide, but was adamant he was not yet done in international cricket.

"I am the guy who, as much as people sometimes want to have a have a crack at me, I love playing for Australia, I'm still very committed," Khawaja insisted.

"I train hard, I do everything right. So for me, it's irrelevant (what others say).

"For me, it's more about just being a professional. People can have opinions that's absolutely no worries to me.

"I can't sit down and worry about what other people think, especially outside of the squad."

Khawaja suffered back spasms in Perth, preventing him from opening in the first innings due to time spent off the field, then worsened his condition taking the field in Australia's second bowling innings, ultimately ruling him out of the Gabba Test.

Head's all-time great century in the second innings in Perth and their whirlwind blitz in Brisbane where the pair put on partnerships of 77 off 79 and 37 off 35 has created a conundrum for selectors on whether to stick with the new, or pivot back to their pre-series plan.

"I've got to be totally honest, it doesn't really phase me. The older I've got, the more comfortable I've got with things that I can control and things that I can't," Khawaja said of the speculation.

"And I feel really good in terms of I'm ready to go.

"The rest of it is not in my control. So we'll see what happens."

The first back spasms of the 85-Test veteran's career have, however, altered how he prepares, taking a more cautious approach in building up to a match.

"I'm probably a bit more structured in how I'm trying to get ready for this next game," Khwaja said.

"I won't do too much today – I just came straight off the flight. I'll walk, loosen up and stretch, then work my way up tomorrow.

"I've never enjoyed doing stuff the day of flights anyway, but I'm probably bit more cautionary about it now.

"I think that was half the reason why what happened (in Perth) happened – the long flight, a six-hour flight, a bit of a delay didn't help.

"I did feel sore after it, so always be mindful of flights."

After a few days' break following the Gabba win, the Australia squad reconvened in Adelaide today ahead of their main training session tomorrow morning ahead of Wednesday's third Test.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (third Test only): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue