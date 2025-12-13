LIVE: Scorchers bat first against Hurricanes in WBBL|11 final

The WBBL|11 trophy is up for grabs as the Hurricanes host the Scorchers at Ninja Stadium

The Perth Scorchers have opted to put runs on the board in the Weber WBBL|11 Final, with captain Sophie Devine electing to bat first after winning the flip.

Chasing has dominated the flips throughout WBBL|11, but after successfully winning both the Knockout and the Challenger this week by defending a target, Devine opted to stick to the same method against the Hobart Hurricanes at Ninja Stadium.

Both teams have named unchanged XIs, with the Hurricanes chasing their first WBBL title, while the Scorchers have their sights set on adding a second trophy after last winning in 2021.

Hobart Hurricanes XI: Lizelle Lee (wk), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani (c), Heather Graham, Rachel Trenaman, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Molly Strano, Lauren Smith, Linsey Smith Perth Scorchers XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Katie Mack, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine (c), Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Chloe Ainsworth, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Ruby Strange, Amy Edgar

Reigning in Scorchers opener Beth Mooney, who hit a 55-ball 75 when the sides met earlier this season, and who hit 76 in Thursday's Challenger, will be top of the Hurricanes' to-do list.

When the teams met at Ninja Stadium during the regular season, Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Natalie Sciver-Brunt led the way as the Hurricanes pulled off the biggest run chase in WBBL history, reeling in their target of 186 with five deliveries to spare.

The two teams could not have had more contrasting lead ins to the final.

The Hurricanes finished on top of the table, which gave them the direct path to the final and a week off. But their lighter back-end of the regular season, which included their final game being abandoned at the innings break, means they have not played a full game, or batted, since December 1.

"If you sit back and think about what is the perfect preparation, I don't think anyone has the answer," Villani said on Friday.

"The boys were able to do it this way last year, the Renegades did it this way (in the WBBL) last year.

"If it doesn't go our way tomorrow night, it certainly hasn't come down to anything that we haven't done or haven't prepared."

The Scorchers meanwhile have had a diet of must-win cricket over the past fortnight, winning their final two regular season games to qualify for the top four.

They then saw off the Stars at home on Tuesday night, before boarding a flight to Sydney where they stunned the Sixers in Thursday's Challenger.

"We're really happy, but we also know that there's a massive challenge that's awaiting us here in Hobart," Devine said on Friday.

"Either way you look at it, both teams are going to go in really ready and excited about a big challenge."

WBBL|11 finals schedule

The Knockout: Perth Scorchers beat Melbourne Stars by 28 runs

The Challenger: Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 11 runs

The Final: Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers, Ninja Stadium (Saturday, December 13, 7.15pm AEDT)