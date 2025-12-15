Stronger Hurricanes set for title defence: BBL|15 preview

Reigning champions have kept their core group intact and added international class as they seek to go back-to-back

Having retained the majority of their championship-winning squad as well as adding Australian stars Beau Webster and Jake Weatherald, Hobart Hurricanes know that if they play well enough, they'll again be in contention "when the whips are cracking".

Those two additions plus the international experience garnered by Mitch Owen following his breakout season, arguably give Hobart a stronger list than when they won their maiden Big Bash title in January.

Draft picks Rehan Ahmed and Rishad Hossain provide skipper Nathan Ellis with quality international spin options, replacing local spinners Peter Hatzoglou and Paddy Dooley on the Hurricanes list this season after the pair were unable to secure new contracts.

Star English allrounder Chris Jordan is back for a third straight campaign with the 'Canes, and Tasmanian batter Mac Wright returns to add depth to their batting stocks after he missed last season with a serious knee injury.

Veteran quick Jackson Bird has also switched from the Sixers after moving back to Tasmania, boosting a Hobart pace attack already featuring three Australian-capped frontline quicks – Ellis, Riley Meredith and Billy Stanlake – as well as Jordan, who has represented England 95 times in T20 internationals.

"Something that I value in a T20 group when success happens is low turnover," Ellis said. "We haven't lost many players … it's hard to keep a winning group together but we've done really well to keep our core group.

"Then add the likes of both Webster and Jake Weatherald into the mix, as well as some class overseas players, and it feels like we're building and adding depth to what was already a really exciting group."

For several years the Hurricanes have spoken about believing their list was capable of bringing Big Bash success to the Apple Isle. Having finally secured that elusive first title last summer, which was followed by the club's maiden Weber WBBL crown last Saturday, the ingredients are in place for Hobart's reign to continue.

And they'll have a chance to lay down a marker to the rest of the competition in their first match of KFC BBL|15 when they host Sydney Thunder on Tuesday night in a rematch of last season's decider.

"We've been saying for years that we feel like we have the squad to do it, and potentially we weren't hitting the hitting the mark with our expectations," Ellis said.

"Fortunately, we were able to win it last season.

"And our management and high-performance staff have done really well to keep the core group of a successful team together."

Last season

Result: Champions Most runs: Mitch Owen (452) Most wickets: Riley Meredith (16)

BBL|15 squad

Rehan Ahmed, Marcus Bean, Jackson Bird, Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Rishad Hossain, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright. Replacement player: Will Prestwidge Ins: Jake Weatherald (Strikers), Beau Webster (Stars), Jackson Bird (Sixers), Will Prestwidge (Heat) Outs: Caleb Jewell (Renegades), Paddy Dooley (Heat), Jake Doran, Cameron Gannon, Peter Hatzoglou, Charlie Wakim Internationals: Rehan Ahmed (England), Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh), Chris Jordan (England) Head coach: Jeff Vaughan

Possible best XIs

Full strength: Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Beau Webster, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Rishad Hossain, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake For the first game: Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Mac Wright, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Rishad Hossain, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake

Player availability

The Hurricanes are preparing to be without their two recruits, Beau Webster and Jake Weatherald, until after the Ashes. Weatherald has impressed as opener in the first two Tests after earning a debut in Perth, while Webster has been travelling with the Australian squad as a reserve batter and another all-round option.

"Unfortunately, we lost Caleb Jewell (to the Renegades) but to be able to go from winning a tournament and then adding two international players in Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster, who both have significant BBL experience, that's been really important to keep adding depth to our squad," Ellis said.

"We might not see them much this season … to prioritise their Australian commitments, but it's an investment for the Hurricanes, not only this year, but the years that follow."

But overseas recruits Chris Jordan, Rishad Hossain and Rehan Ahmed will all be available for the full BBL|15 season including finals.

Overseas recruits

Chris Jordan (England): The veteran allrounder has been a valuable contributor for the Hurricanes with bat and ball, adding flexibility to how they can structure their line-up. He took nine wickets last season but frequently bowled the tough Power Surge and death overs alongside Ellis. This will be Jordan's third year with the Hurricanes and with more than 400 T20 appearances to his name, his wealth of experience is also an asset to Ellis' captaincy.

Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh): It was a false start for the 23-year-old leg-spinner last season when he was unable to gain clearance from the Bangladesh Cricket Board to play in the BBL. But the Hurricanes have had their eye on Hossain for a while and drafted him again this year at pick 13, and he's been named in their first squad of the season to face the Thunder on Tuesday. In 55 T20 internationals for Bangladesh, the leggie has taken 71 wickets.

Rehan Ahmed (England): Another leggie who the 'Canes believe was a "steal" at the end of the draft with pick 29. The 21-year-old allrounder has played 23 times for England across all three formats and is in some of the form of his life this year after smashing 300 runs at 43 for Leicestershire in the T20 Blast before following up with 12 wickets at an economy rate of 7.6 for Trent Rockets in the Hundred.

The right-hander also finished the County Championship season with 760 runs including five centuries, as well as picking up 23 wickets from 10 games.

"After picking him up, he seemed to just go another level during the UK summer," Ellis said of Ahmed. "It's exciting to welcome a couple of really good overseas spinners and Chris Jordan back, who we know and love. We know what he's going to bring, as does everyone in the BBL."

Inside word with Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis

Defending their title

"We've got a really experienced group, and a really rational group," Ellis said. "To win any T20 tournament you need a lot of luck, a lot of momentum and a lot of things to go your way.

"I'm under no illusions that there were sliding doors moments that went our way and contributed to us winning the tournament last season.

"I don't think we go into this tournament any more confident or cocky about our chances. Basically, if we play a good enough cricket and we have a few things going our way, I think we'll be up there when the whips are cracking."

Batting versatility

Since their breakthrough triumph, big hitter Tim David has been pushed up the order by Australia in T20 internationals with immense success, blasting scores of 74 (38 balls) and 50 (24) from No.4, and 102 not out (37) and 83 (52) at No.5, both times coming to the crease during the six-over Powerplay.

"He potentially got pigeonholed early on in his career as a 10-, 15- to 20-ball player," Ellis said of David. "But it's a testament to how hard he works on his game … the faith that Australia showed in him to bat him a bit higher and it's reaped the rewards.

"The Hurricanes team is a little bit different to that. I personally don't think he'll have a set in stone number this season and we'll shuffle him up and down."

Mitch Owen also debuted for Australia at No.6 where he scored a half-century in his first international innings, while veteran Matthew Wade batted in every position from 1-6 for the Hurricanes last season except No.4.

"The luxury that we have is our top seven can pretty much bat wherever they want," Ellis said. "We saw 'Wadey' in pretty much every number last season, Nikhil Chaudhary, who was arguably a rookie, did the same thing and slid up and down the order.

"We've got a batting order with guys really open minded and willing to do anything for the team. That's really valuable."

Player to watch

"Rishad Hossain is going to announce himself," Ellis said. "He's someone that's been on our radar for a long time and someone who is not only a great bowler and has done well on the international level, but we think he suits Bellerive Oval really well."

Who will the Hurricanes play in the Final?

"It's going to be at Ninja Stadium and it's going to be the Hurricanes versus Sydney Sixers," Ellis said.