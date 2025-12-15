'Door always open': Cummins recommits to Thunder

As he prepares to return to the Test arena tomorrow against England in Adelaide, Australian captain Pat Cummins has also returned to the Sydney Thunder roster after re-signing as a supplementary player for KFC BBL|15.

Cummins, who is yet to play this home international summer, is poised to lead Australia in the third Test beginning Wednesday after recovering from a back stress injury.

Though his immediate focus is on winning the Ashes with his side holding a two-nil lead, the door is open for Cummins to play for the Thunder ahead of next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The 32-year-old was also part of the Thunder's marquee supplementary list last season but hasn't played in the BBL since February 2019.

The right-armer joins Test teammate Mitchell Starc (Sydney Sixers) as this season's marquee supplementary signings, which allows Big Bash clubs to roster up to two Cricket Australia-contracted players without taking up one of the primary spots on their 18-man list.

The Thunder would then be able to bring Cummins into their match-day squad should he become available in January following the Ashes series.

"It means a lot to me that I am locked in with Thunder having grown up in Western Sydney," Cummins said in a statement.

"I'll obviously have limited time on the ground with the team while we try and win the Ashes, but I'm looking forward to supporting the playing group in what is no doubt an exciting summer.

"You can already see the winning mentality that Davey Warner is building with the team. We almost got there last year and I'm confident we can go one further this year – we have the experience and the young talent to do so."

Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said retaining Cummins on their supplementary list demonstrated his "ongoing commitment to the club".

"Not every team can say they have the support of Australia's captain on their side," Copeland said.

"He has had a terrific impact on the team every year he's been involved and I'm sure it'll be the same this time around.

"While his immediate focus is on his return to the massive Ashes series, the door is and always will be open for Pat to play should all ducks be in a row post-Ashes and in the lead up to the T20 World Cup."

The Thunder will be without their captain David Warner through injury as they open their BBL|15 campaign against Hobart Hurricanes tonight in a rematch of last season's final.

