Time for England side to 'show a bit of dog': Stokes

Captain declares it's no more Mr. Nice Guy for England as they prepare to scrap their way back into the series in Adelaide

After two Tests in which their famous Bazball batting has been muzzled and the much-vaunted pace attack rendered mostly toothless, Ben Stokes has challenged his England team to "show a bit of dog".

The visiting skipper intimated that might mean a return to the snarling England that went face-to-face with India at Lord's earlier in the year, in a Test marked by a series of player confrontations.

If they are to regain the urn the tourists need to do something no England team has ever done, and win an Ashes series from 2-0 down. Only Australia in 1936-37 have achieved the feat, and that was with Sir Don Bradman making scores of 270, 212 and 169 in successive Tests.

Having declared in the wake of their eight-wicket defeat at The Gabba that his dressing room was "no place for weak men" Stokes has been with his team on the beach at Noosa and on the golf course.

But he has also made clear his expectations in a series of individual chats and squad gatherings - the latter a rarity in a group that does not put much faith in team meetings.

Asked if those discussions had been 'raw', Stokes said: "Definitely. We don't do getting into rooms and have big things up on the screen. We have proper meaningful conversations.

"What's been said has been said. I've done all the talking over the last two days that I needed to. All that stuff's done now, so it's about what gets seen out on the field this week.

"It's just about trying to fight in every situation that you find yourself in, understanding the situation and what you feel is required for your team. Yeah, just look at your opposition every single time and show a bit of dog. That's fight to me.

"You're giving yourself the best possible chance if you've got a bit of dog in you."

The Lord's win over India was an ill-tempered game after which Harry Brook suggested it was proof England were willing to stop being "too nice".

"That's been brought up," said Stokes. "That India game was spoken about for the rest of this series.

"You've seen the way the team came out on that day. We were probably in a situation where we would have to be absolutely perfect to win that game and we were. The attitude and the mentality towards that specific situation is what gave us the best chance of winning that game."

