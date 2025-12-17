Cricket pauses and unites in Bondi tribute

Players, officials and fans gathered as one before the start of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide to the pay their respects to the 15 innocent victims killed in last Sunday's shooting in Sydney

Hey true blue, can you bear the load?

Australian artist John Williamson penned the lyric in his famous song True Blue some 43 years ago.

But as Williamson sang at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday ahead of the third Ashes Test, his lyrics assumed fresh poignancy.

Williamson's latest performance of True Blue came on a day when the first funerals were to be held for the 15 innocent victims killed in last Sunday's shooting at Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach.

"I firmly have the view we've got to keep putting one step after the other and use cricket as a unifying voice," Cricket Australia's chief executive Todd Greenberg told reporters in Adelaide.

"(It's) a real moment in time, particularly with John Williamson playing.

"We moved really quickly to make that happen and I'm really glad he's doing it because it will be a special moment for cricket but also for the country."

Williamson's rendition came as shockwaves from the Bondi shooting continued to reverberate.

Adelaide Oval's flags flew at half-mast; Australian and England cricketers wore black armbands as the freshly-dubbed 'Christmas Test' began as anything but a celebration.

An increased police presence patrolled outside the hallowed sporting venue, some officers equipped with machine guns.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, who was in Adelaide with the Test squad on Sunday night, lives in the eastern suburbs of Sydney.

"Like most other Aussies, I was just horrified watching on," Cummins said on match eve.

"We take the kids there all the time."

Williamson, who has described True Blue as a song for all Australians, regardless of background, sang after one minute's silence at Adelaide Oval.

After most in the crowd stood motionless, heads bowed, others started singing along.

