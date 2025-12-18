Black Caps openers run hot to blow away Windies bowlers

A 323-run opening partnership more than vindicated Tom Latham's decision for New Zealand to bat first in the third Test

Tom Latham took a close look at the pitch at Bay Oval and made the inspired decision to bat first.

What a choice it turned out to be, with New Zealand 1-334 at stumps against West Indies at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

Opener Devon Conway was 178 not out and nightwatchman Jacob Duffy was on nine.

Latham and Conway put on 323 for the first wicket in a partnership that ended just three overs from stumps when Latham was out for 137.

Highest opening partnership in New Zealand ✅

Highest opening partnership in World Test Championship history ✅

Second highest opening partnership in New Zealand's history ✅#NZvWIN pic.twitter.com/te8d0PD7Eg — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 18, 2025

It was New Zealand's second-highest opening stand in Tests and the highest for all wickets and all teams in 2025.

Latham faced 245 balls before falling to a slips catch shortly after the arrival of the second new ball.

Conway faced 279 deliveries and at stumps was approaching his highest Test score – his 200 on debut against England in 2021.

Latham's decision to bat first was bold because the pitch was unusually green for Bay Oval. And bold because he had to back his play, pad up and bat first.

Windies counterpart Roston Chase was even initially happy to bowl first after losing the coin toss: "If I had won the toss I would have bowled," he said.

But the pitch's appearance was deceptive. It was much drier under its carpet of grass than it outwardly appeared.

"It was obviously a great day, a great partnership between 'Dev' and myself, and I'm obviously happy with the day's work," Latham said after stumps.

New Zealand captains don't usually choose to bat first after winning the toss in home Tests. The previous time was in January 2011 when Daniel Vettori chose to bat against Pakistan at the Basin Reserve. Vettori made 110 in the first innings as the gamble paid off on that occasion as well.

Devon Conway brings up his 14th Test half-century in style!



Watch play LIVE and free in NZ with TVNZ DUKE and TVNZ+ 📺 #NZvWIN pic.twitter.com/Yih8eC2D6I — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 18, 2025

The last time both openers scored centuries in a Test for New Zealand was in 2019 when Latham made 161 and Jeet Raval 132 against Bangladesh in Hamilton. That was an opening stand of 200 or more, of which there have been only six for New Zealand. Latham has been part of two.

There have been only two of 300 or more. Latham and Conway on Thursday approached the highest, 387 between Glenn Turner and Terry Jarvis against West Indies at Georgetown in 1972.

At 277, Thursday's partnership between Latham and Conway became the second highest for the first wicket for New Zealand, overtaking the 276 between Stu Dempster and Jackie Mills against England at Wellington in 1930.

At 304, it became the highest partnership for any Test wicket in this calendar year.

Conway's sixth Test century came from 147 balls and included 17 boundaries.

Latham batted with immense patience to reach his 15th Test century, his second of the series, from 183 balls with nine fours and a six.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after the first Test was drawn and the Black Caps won the second by nine wickets.