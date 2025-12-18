Richardson returns to strengthen Scorchers against Heat

Spinner Matt Kuhnemann also returns for Brisbane's first home game of the season

Jhye Richardson is set to make his first appearance for a Western Australia team since undergoing shoulder surgery after being named in Perth Scorchers' squad to face Brisbane Heat tonight.

Richardson missed the Scorchers' season-opening five-wicket KFC BBL|15 win over Sydney Sixers on Sunday as he trained with the Test squad in the lead up to the third Ashes Test in Adelaide.

Perth coach Adam Voges said he was looking forward to having Richardson "back in Scorchers colours" after the nationally contracted fast bowler was released by Cricket Australia to join his teammates in Brisbane.

How good is it to see Jhye Richardson back bowling rockets 🚀 🫶 pic.twitter.com/vNMojfhOjL — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2025

The 29-year-old cut short his BBL campaign with the Scorchers last summer to undergo surgery designed to stabilise his troublesome right shoulder and prevent it from dislocating following years of injury issues.

Richardson returned to field in early November via club cricket and took five wickets for Australia A in their four-day win over England Lions earlier this month before joining the Test squad in Adelaide. He is yet to play for WA in either the Sheffield Shield or One-Day Cup this summer and last featured for the Scorchers in January.

00:51 Play video Richardson relishes Aussie return with four poles in A match

"Any time Jhye comes back into our line up we're stronger for it, and he'll be a welcome addition after a really strong win the other night," Voges said ahead of his side's departure for Brisbane on Wednesday.

Richardson, with 102 wickets in 75 BBL matches, is the most senior member of the Scorchers' bowling attack this season after the departures of club champions Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff to the Melbourne Renegades.

Twenty-year-old pace sensation Mahli Beardman led the pace attack in their first up win over the Sixers, with Scorchers debutant Brody Couch taking two wickets and Joel Paris one in his first match for the club since BBL|10.

"We always knew that (our bowling attack) was going to look different this season and that guys were going to get some opportunity," Voges said.

"I thought Brody Couch on debut did a wonderful job, took a couple of wickets and had an impact.

"Joel Paris delivered what we thought he would and he's going to be a really important cog within our attack.

"We'll take some good lessons out of that game; we got put under pressure at different times and we expect that throughout the tournament.

Brisbane Heat squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tom Balkin (LRP), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Liam Haskett (LRP), Lachlan Hearne, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney (c), Colin Munro, Oli Patterson, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Hugh Weibgen, Jack Wildermuth Ins: Tom Balkin, Matthew Kuhnemann. Outs: Paddy Dooley (omitted) Perth Scorchers squad: Ashton Agar, Finn Allen, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Brody Couch, Laurie Evans, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Bryce Jackson, Mitchell Marsh, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner (c) Ins: Jhye Richardson. Outs: Joel Curtis (omitted)

"But I thought there were some really promising signs.

"Add Jhye back into the mix and David Payne will join us halfway through the tournament, and it'll continue to build and gel that bowling attack."

Richardson replaced wicketkeeper batter Joel Curtis as the only change to Perth's 14-man squad, while Australian spinner Matt Kuhnemann is back for the Heat after recovering from a side strain.

It's a welcome addition for injury-hit Brisbane against a destructive Perth batting line up that put on 117 in 10.1 overs in their rain affected clash with the Sixers.

Cooper Connolly was the star with 59, while Finn Allen (16), Aaron Hardie (13) and skipper Ashton Turner (16 not out) all got going after Mitch Marsh was dismissed for a duck.

"We wanted to build a batting line up that has power and bats deep and hopefully we'll be able to show that throughout the tournament," Voges said.

KFC BBL|15 standings