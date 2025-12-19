Heat down Scorchers in record-breaking 515-run thriller

Matt Renshaw and Jack Wildermuth's tons led the Brisbane Heat to a record chase of Scorchers' 257 with one ball to spare

On a night when records tumbled, Matt Renshaw and Jack Wildermuth cracked remarkable centuries as the Brisbane Heat pulled off BBL's greatest ever run chase in an eight-wicket win over the Perth Scorchers with one ball to spare.

The Scorchers posted a franchise-record 6-257 in Friday night's clash in front of 24,277 stunned fans at the Gabba, with Finn Allen (79 off 38 balls) and Cooper Connolly (77 off 37) doing the bulk of the damage.

Perth whacked a BBL-record 18 sixes during their innings to better the previous record of 17 – also set by the Scorchers – only for the Heat to then also smash 18 of their own.

The total of 36 maximums was easily the highest ever in any BBL match, while the aggregate of 515 runs marked the first time the 500-run barrier had been crashed in the league.

Yet things had looked bleak for Brisbane when skipper Nathan McSweeney suffered a game-ending left ankle injury after his leg bent awkwardly while he dropped a skied ball late in Perth's rampage.

In reply, the Heat then lost Colin Munro first ball, and Jhye Richardson thought he had picked up his second wicket when Renshaw chipped a catch down the ground, reducing Brisbane to 2-36.

But in a sliding-doors moment, Renshaw was called back to the crease after replays showed Richardson had bowled a front-foot no ball.

Renshaw (102 off 51 balls) and Wildermuth (110no off 54 balls) then proceeded to destroy the Scorchers' attack in a record-breaking 212-run partnership to guide the Heat to 2-258 on a landmark night of BBL action.

The Heat's successful run chase was the biggest in BBL history, and the third biggest ever worldwide.

Renshaw, who many believed should have been opening the batting for Australia in the current Ashes series, finished with nine sixes before being run out late in the innings.

"I still don't really believe it. A bit of a pinch-me moment, a lot of goosebumps," Renshaw said of the famous win.

"A lot of people probably put us out of the contest, and probably we did as well when we lost that first wicket. It was just trust yourself. We had a bit of luck on our side as well tonight."

There was drama in the final over when Max Bryant (28 off 16) had to retire hurt after appearing to dislocate his left shoulder after slipping while turning for a run.

But Wildermuth kept his cool, hitting the winning runs to lift his side to victory with just one ball to spare.

He was dropped on 42 when Ashton Turner fumbled a skied ball.

Earlier, star Scorchers opener Mitch Marsh (3) fell cheaply for a second-straight match, but Connolly and Allen went about dismantling the Heat from there.

Connolly, who helped guide Perth to a season-opening win over the Sydney Sixers, smacked six sixes and six fours against the Heat for his second consecutive half-century.

"It's a hell of a game for Big Bash cricket – it's exciting," Connolly said after the loss.

"Unfortunately, we weren't on the winning side of it. Credit to Wildermuth and Renshaw – they played superb knocks."

Highest successful worldwide T20 chases

262 - Punjab Kings v Knight Riders, Eden Gardens, 2024

259 - South Africa v West Indies, Centurion Park, 2023

258 - Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers, Gabba, 2025

253 - Middlesex v Surrey, The Oval, 2023

Highest BBL totals

2-273 by the Melbourne Stars against Hobart at the MCG, 2021/22

2-258 by the Brisbane Heat v Perth at the Gabba, 2025/26

6-257 by the Perth Scorchers v Brisbane at the Gabba, 2025/26

5-251 by the Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 2024/25

Highest BBL partnerships

*212 - Matt Renshaw and Jack Wildermuth for the Brisbane Heat

*207 - Hilton Cartwright and Marcus Stoinis for the Melbourne Stars

*203 - Matt Wade and D'Arcy Short for the Hobart Hurricanes

