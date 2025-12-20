Did Smith or Marnus take the better slips catch? Vote now!

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have both taken extraordinary left-handed slips catches this Ashes, but which was better?

Two left handed stunners, two massive Ashes moments – but which catch was better?

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have taken some blinders in their time but these slips grabs will be hard to top when the duo's best Test catches are ranked.

So we want to know which you think was the better catch. Before you vote, watch both catches, consider the circumstances, and make your choice.

Steve Smith

Will Jacks, caught off Michael Neser, Gabba day 4, over 69.1 (FOW 7-224)

01:26 Play video SCREAMER! Sensational Smith snares a slips classic

Going purely off the match situation, Smith might just shade Labuschagne. In the second Test in Brisbane, Will Jacks and Ben Stokes had valiantly batted through a full session on day four of the pink ball Test, the first time England had done so all series.

Out of nowhere, Smith turned the match.

Michael Neser's laser-accurate bowling was rewarded as he found Jacks' outside edge. Smith, who later admitted he was standing wider at first slip than normal due to Alex Carey's supreme wicketkeeping, was forced to go low to his left. A terrific reflex grab stuck, ending a 94-run stand and prompting a collapse of 4-17.

That Smith then famously chirped Jofra Archer later that evening in Australia's run chase only adds to the story.

Marnus Labuchagne

Ollie Pope, caught off Pat Cummins, Adelaide Day 4, over 9.4 (FOW 2-31)

01:13 Play video SCREAMER! Labuschagne's legendary slips catch

Labuschagne's snare was every bit as good from a pure fielding perspective. With England's Ashes hopes teetering as they faced a mammoth fourth-innings chase in Adelaide, Pat Cummins' brilliant spell was finally rewarded when Ollie Pope edged towards the cordon.

Labuschagne's positioning was key; all the slips were standing noticeably closer than they had been earlier in the game knowing the bounce had gone out of the drop-in pitch. With the edge no chance of making it all the way to Usman Khawaja at first slip, Labuschagne dived in front of him and the ball landed perfectly in his left hand.

"One of those ones you sit back after and try and work out how it actually happened," Labuschagne told Fox Cricket, adding that he wished the unwell Smith had been on the field to immediately compare their catches.

It could end up being the most memorable moment on the day Australia seal the 2025-26 Ashes.

And just to prove that one-handed slips stunners aren't only the domain of modern day athletes, we've dug this ripper from Mark Taylor out of the vault, which - for a left-handed player - is a ripper with the right hand.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (third Test only): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue