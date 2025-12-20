Labuschagne extends fielding lore with slips stunner

Is Marnus Labuschagne the best fielder going around? Stats and Saturday's sensational grab make a strong case for him

Marnus Labuschagne's credentials as one of the world's premier fielders received another boost following a day of magic at the Adelaide Oval.

The latest entrant to Labuschagne's list of classic catches was his one-handed pluck at slip that ended another torrid Test for England's Ollie Pope.

Fielding at second slip in his white floppy hat, Labuschagne was closer to the batter than he normally would be as balls hadn't been carrying through to the cordon as well as they were on day one.

Pope fended at a Pat Cummins delivery and Labuschagne threw out his left hand in front of Usman Khawaja at first slip.

It was then an excellent piece of technique and presence of mind to not only hold the catch but then rotate his wrist so that the ball stayed off the turf as he tumbled onto his back.

His floppy hat came off as he took off in celebration, barely able to believe his own brilliance.

"Don't tell him that. Hopefully he doesn't watch the press conference," wicketkeeper Alex Carey laughed when asked if his teammate was one of the best fielders in the world.

"He's fantastic … He would have a case to argue, as one of the best fielders."

Labuschagne's versatility allows him to be placed where the ball is most likely to go. He can field in the slips cordon, in hot spots in the ring like cover or backward point, or on the boundary rope.

With the team's regular second slip Steve Smith unwell for this Test, it was Labuschagne who filled the void and has done so with aplomb, already pouching three catches in that position.

When Australia resort to the short-ball plan, it's Labuschagne who is stationed in the spot most likely to yield a catching opportunity, deep backward square leg, such as for his stunning catch in Brisbane.

Always the loudest at both training and on matchday, Carey said the positivity and enthusiasm that Labuschagne brings to the group can be just as important for those long, hot days in the field.

"For Marnus, when he had his time out of the team, you can really notice how much energy he does bring to this group," Carey said.

"He was fantastic when he was on the sidelines (in the West Indies).

"He was always working hard and for him to come back in and score the runs, not so much this week, but last week and over in Perth, was fantastic.

"He also brings so much when he does get onto the field and plays for Australia, (he's such a) highly skilled player.

"But he brings a lot more than just the skill."

And Labuschagne's impact in the field isn't limited to his catching and his chat, he's prolific at impacting the game with his throws too.

Since the start of the 2019-20 summer, Labuschagne's nine run outs are the most by an individual in Tests. Likewise, in ODIs across the same period no-one has more than his eight, per Opta.

A master at anticipating the play and a reliably accurate throw, the 31-year-old is close to the complete fielding package.

Labuschagne is renowned for batting more often and for longer than any of his teammates (perhaps bar Steve Smith).

It's been emblematic of his side's fortunes in the field, too.

Australia's fielding has been superior to England's, with a single session in Brisbane summing up a disastrous tour to date.

On that occasion, England dropped four catches in the Gabba's pivotal night session, allowing Australia to build a sizeable first-innings lead.

Overall, the visitors have dropped 10 opportunities while catching 76.7 per cent of their chances, compared to Australia's seven drops at a catch rate of 85.7 per cent (per Opta).

And Carey says it's no fluke.

"Lots of work goes into it," Carey said of the fielding.

"It's a huge part of the game.

"And Marnus, I think we all know he's always doing something at training; if he's not batting or bowling, he's fielding.

"Steve's out, so he's in at second slip. He always works hard in his fielding and it's great to see rewards for that."

