Gill dropped for India's T20 World Cup title defence

After going 18 innings in T20 internationals without a 50, Shubman Gill will miss the home T20 World Cup

Test and one-day captain Shubman Gill has been omitted from India's 15-member squad for next year's home Twenty20 World Cup, ​while keeper-batter Ishan Kishan returns.

Gill ⁠has gone 18 innings in T20 Internationals without a 50 and missed Friday's match against South Africa with a foot injury.

Sanju Samson has impressed in the limited opportunities and made a ‌breezy 37 ​as Abhishek Sharma's opening partner replacing Gill in Ahmedabad.

Kishan ‍was recalled after he led Jharkhand's successful campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, smashing a hundred in Friday's final against Haryana.

The same squad will play a five-match home T20 series ​against New Zealand next month.

Jasprit ‌Bumrah will lead India's pace attack that also contains left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh.

Varun ​Chakaravarthy will spearhead the spin department, which also includes left-arm ‍wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

India will also expect Hardik Pandya, their premier seam-bowling all-rounder, to play a crucial role in ​their ​title defence in the ​tournament to be played from February ​7 to March 8 across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka.