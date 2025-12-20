InMobi
Gill dropped for India's T20 World Cup title defence

Amlan Chakraborty (AAP)
Amlan Chakraborty (AAP)

After going 18 innings in T20 internationals without a 50, Shubman Gill will miss the home T20 World Cup

Test and one-day captain Shubman Gill has been omitted from India's 15-member squad for next year's home Twenty20 World Cup, ​while keeper-batter Ishan Kishan returns.

Gill ⁠has gone 18 innings in T20 Internationals without a 50 and missed Friday's match against South Africa with a foot injury.

Sanju Samson has impressed in the limited opportunities and made a ‌breezy 37 ​as Abhishek Sharma's opening partner replacing Gill in Ahmedabad.

Kishan ‍was recalled after he led Jharkhand's successful campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, smashing a hundred in Friday's final against Haryana.

Aussies to launch 2026 T20 World Cup tilt in Sri Lanka

The same squad will play a five-match home T20 series ​against New Zealand next month.

Jasprit ‌Bumrah will lead India's pace attack that also contains left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh.

Varun ​Chakaravarthy will spearhead the spin department, which also includes left-arm ‍wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

India will also expect Hardik Pandya, their premier seam-bowling all-rounder, to play a crucial role in ​their ​title defence in the ​tournament to be played from February ​7 to March 8 across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vc), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, ‍Ishan Kishan (wk)

