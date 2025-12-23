McGrath makes big money call ahead of crunch India series

Star allrounder is hopeful a rare block of games for South Australia will give her the ideal preparation ahead of the massive India series

A candid Tahlia McGrath says she's feeling pressure to perform after self-admitted under-par campaigns at the ODI World Cup and Women's Big Bash League.

Australia's vice-captain McGrath will switch her attention to her state side South Australia in the Women's National Cricket League in order to restore some confidence ahead of the blockbuster multi-format series against India in February and March.

The allrounder made the call to sit out of next year's lucrative Women's Premier League to get more time at home and simplify her approach leading into the massive series.

McGrath played all seven games at the World Cup in India as Australia crashed out to the host nation in the semi-final. Batting at No.7, she only had four hits for the tournament, scoring 55 runs, and went wicketless from just two bowling innings.

As Adelaide Strikers captain at the WBBL, McGrath again felt she "underperformed". She scored 98 runs in nine innings as the Strikers finished sixth.

"I probably didn't play as good a cricket as I would have liked over the World Cup and Big Bash," McGrath said.

"Tools down and get(ting) that confidence back for me will be the best prep leading into hopefully a big India series.

"Cricket is pretty brutal game and is very much based around confidence.

"When it's not going your way, the world gets pretty big on you. I've definitely underperformed and felt pressure a bit."

McGrath returns to South Australia where she is available for six matches before the first T20I against India on February 15.

01:39 Play video McGrath snatches victory for Scorpions with brilliant ton

Due to her national commitments, she's only featured four times for SA in the past four seasons, with her most recent appearance coming at the start of the 2023-24 summer.

It's a big boost for SA, who currently sit fourth but have two games in hand on the top three sides.

While the 30-year-old is excited to play a solid block of List A cricket, it's come at the expense of another season at the WPL.

McGrath opted not to register her name for the auction despite featuring in all three previous seasons.

"There's so much cricket on the calendar," McGrath said.

"I've been lucky enough to play three years for the UP Warriorz and absolutely loved it.

"But the stage I'm at in my career, it's picking and choosing which tours I go on and probably prioritising international cricket and spending a bit of time at home as well.

"It's worked out really well that I get to play some games for South Australia.

"Exactly what I need right now is just to get out play for South Australia, hopefully spend some time in the middle, hopefully some overs under my belt."

The series against India marks the start of a busy period for the national women's team. The Test at the WACA Ground in Perth is scheduled to finish on March 9 after which Australia will very quickly head to the Caribbean for a multi-format series against West Indies. Australia's first match of the T20 World Cup in England is then on June 13.