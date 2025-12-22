Murphy, Jhye in for Boxing Day with Lyon set for surgery

Todd Murphy and Jhye Richardson have been added to Australia's squad for the Boxing Day Test

Victorian Todd Murphy is in line for a dream home Boxing Day recall after being called up to Australia's squad for the fourth Ashes Test alongside fast bowler Jhye Richardson.

Murphy edged out Matt Kuhnemann and Corey Rocchiccioli to replace Nathan Lyon with the veteran off-spinner to undergo surgery on his injured hamstring.

Australia confirmed on Tuesday morning Lyon would require surgery after tearing his right hamstring diving to save a boundary on day five of their Ashes-clinching third Test victory.

Australia squad for fourth Test: Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster Ins: Todd Murphy, Jhye Richardson. Outs: Pat Cummins (management), Nathan Lyon (hamstring)

Steve Smith will return as captain pending his recovery from the inner-ear issues that sidelined him in Adelaide, with Pat Cummins to miss the Boxing Day Test as part of his management plan.

Cummins, who took six wickets in his return from a back injury in Adelaide, will also be under a cloud for Sydney given Australia have already taken an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

Lyon meanwhile is set for an extended stint on the sidelines with Australia's next Test series not until the middle of next year when they host Bangladesh in the Top End.

Murphy played his last Test in Sri Lanka earlier this year and comes into the squad for his first home Test after taking three wickets for Australia A against England Lions earlier this month.

In seven Tests – all played overseas, including two in the last Ashes series when Lyon injured his calf – Murphy has taken 22 wickets at 28.

But the Australians did not play a specialist spinner earlier in the series at the Gabba in a pink-ball game and they could do so again here with Lyon now out of the equation.

Beau Webster can bowl off-spin in addition to his medium pace and could come into strengthen their batting, while Travis Head has proved a useful off-spin option in the past as well.

Richardson's official inclusion in the squad means he is in the frame to end a four-year Test absence. The Western Australian underwent his third shoulder surgery earlier this year and has ramped up his bowling loads in recent weeks while training alongside the squad during the first three Tests.

The right-armer took five wickets against England Lions earlier this month and sent down 26 overs for the match. Michael Neser and Brendan Doggett remain in the squad having already performed strongly this summer.

Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc were said to have pulled up well after the third Test in Adelaide but the pair have bowled close to 100 overs each so far this series and will be closely monitored leading into Boxing Day.

Murphy was Australia A's spinner against the Lions earlier this month, taking 2-7 and 1-57, which included the wicket of England Test squad member Jacob Bethell.

The 25-year-old, along with WA spinner Rocchiccioli, were part of the Australia A side that played two matches against India A in Lucknow in September, going wicketless on batter-friendly pitch in the first and taking five wickets, 2-48 and 3-114, in the second.

His form in the Sheffield Shield has been strong, with his 3-17 against New South Wales proving crucial in Victoria's win back in October. He has 10 wickets at an average of 23.70 for the Vics this season.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test: Australia won by 82 runs

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (fourth Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue