Boland's Bazball redemption aided by faith in Carey

Getting comfortable with Alex Carey keeping up to him has delivered success for Scott Boland this Ashes series

Scott Boland believes his Bazball redemption has been aided by Alex Carey's elite glovework, admitting he has put aside his fast-bowling ego and seen the merits of the wicketkeeper coming up to the stumps to him.

Boland is confident of overcoming a hip niggle to take on England at the MCG as he aims to reprise his Test debut heroics from 2021-22. The Victorian has played a vital role in Australia clinching the Ashes after three Tests despite Pat Cummins playing just one match in the series and Josh Hazlewood none. This week will mark the first time Boland has played four consecutive Tests at home.

Before this summer, the right-armer said he had internalised his motivation to make amends for a 2023 Ashes tour that yielded him two wickets at 115 on batter-friendly pitches having been made aware of pre-series suggestions he would again be fodder for England's gung-ho top-order.

03:29 Play video How will Scott Boland fare in rematch with Bazball?

His response has been emphatic. In Perth, after what he conceded was a poor start to the series, the 35-year-old took three wickets for as many runs in 11 balls as Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook all perished trying to drive him on the up. He has gone to claim 11 scalps at 28.09.

The reserved Boland did not buy into suggestions he had proved anyone wrong.

"In this game, you can't think you're going too well or too bad, because they've got some very good batters and they can put the pressure back on you pretty quickly," he told reporters on Wednesday.

But what Boland did acknowledge was the impact of Carey in his success this summer.

The right-armer conceded he had not fully bought into the ploy during the 2023 England tour after it was initially raised as a possibility by coach Andrew McDonald.

Given he can hit speeds in the high 130s kph, no wicketkeeper had previously come up to the stumps to Boland at domestic level.

"I remember speaking to (McDonald) on the phone and he said, 'Just get your head around maybe bowling with a keeper up to the stumps, because their batters like to move around the crease a lot'," said Boland.

"If we can get them camped where you want them to be, at least you know where they're going to be and the length you're going to bowl.

"But because I've never really had it before, I just didn't really feel comfortable with it.

"As a fast bowler, you don't really like seeing the keeper up the stumps.

"But I've seen over the last month how effective it is and how still I can keep their batters by Alex being up to the stumps."

Carey's impeccable glovework has unlocked the strategy. The South Australian, who has also had a dominant series with the bat, spent time keeping up to both Michael Neser and Boland during the day-night Test at the Gabba.

Four of Neser's five second-innings wickets in Brisbane came with Carey breathing down the batter's neck, including Ben Stokes and Will Jacks who had put on a defiant fourth-day partnership.

It has also proved effective for the slightly quicker Boland. Carey stood up to him for the majority of England's second innings in Adelaide, taking a sharp bat-pad catch there off Jacks before Brydon Carse was bowled while caught on the crease.

"In the past, when I've had the keeper up, I haven't felt that comfortable, and you end up bowling a little bit fuller," said Boland.

"But I've got full trust in 'Kez' that if I hit my normal length, and if the ball does go above the stumps, he's got amazing hands. He's been really keeping the pressure on the England batters with him coming up with the stumps.

"We speak every couple of overs … if he's feeling that he's better off being back, then I trust him. If he's like, 'No, I want to come up, I think we can shut them on the crease,' then I back his judgment there as well."

"I just need to trust that the length balls I bowl to try and nick guys off is the same ball I want to bowl when he's up to the stumps or when he's back.

"The Gabba was pretty bouncy and he was up to the stumps for a fair bit of it, and catching balls above waist high. I bowled a bouncer and he caught that. So I've got full trust in him up there."

With Mitchell Starc and Boland both pulling up well from Adelaide but Pat Cummins out of the series, Neser, Brendan Doggett and Jhye Richardson are fighting it out for one spot in Melbourne, or two if spinner Todd Murphy does not get the nod.

09:56 Play video 'Any opportunity to play at the 'G is pretty special': Boland

Richardson would end a four-year Test absence if picked at the MCG with Australia hopeful the right-armer who has had three shoulder surgeries can become a long-term pace option.

"I think it shows the strength we've got, that we've got three really good guys who can come in and we know they can do the job," said Boland

"I'm sure whoever plays will be keen to make their mark. 'Ness' bowled really well (in Brisbane) and got five wickets, then unfortunately, got left out last game.

"'Doggy' has done really well in the games he's played so far. We're all hungry to keep performing and none of us are really guaranteed a spot when we're at full strength, so we just want to keep putting our best foot forward as much as we can."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test: Australia won by 82 runs

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (fourth Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue