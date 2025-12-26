Follow all the action from the NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes Boxing Day Test at the MCG
LIVE BLOG: Starc, Neser rattle through England top-order
Full scorecard and wicket replays here
Fourth Test session times
First Session: 10.30am – 12.30pm AEDT (11.30pm – 1.30am GMT)
Second Session: 1.10pm – 3.10pm AEDT (2.10am – 4.10am GMT)
Third Session: 3.30pm – 5.30pm AEDT (4.30am – 6.30am GMT)
*An extra 30 minutes is available to complete daily overs
2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes
First Test: Australia won by eight wickets
Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets
Third Test: Australia won by 82 runs
Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT
Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT
Australia squad (fourth Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster
England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue