Neser's dream fulfilled in front of record MCG crowd

More than 94,000 people poured into the MCG on Boxing Day, breaking a cricket attendance record that had stood for more than a decade

Michael Neser described his first Boxing Day Test experience as a "dream come true" as Australia and England broke the all-time attendance record for a day of cricket at the MCG.

An official crowd of 94,199 fans poured into the iconic venue on Friday, surpassing the previous record of 93,013 for the ODI World Cup final in 2015.

It also beat the previous record for a day of Test cricket, when 91,112 attended day one of the 2013 Ashes contest.

Right-arm quick Neser (4-45) was Australia's chief destroyer as 20 wickets fell in front of Friday's massive crowd.

"It's unreal. I dreamt of this as a kid," Neser said.

"Every Boxing Day I'd wake up early and me and my brother would play backyard cricket for hours, and come back in and watch cricket.

"The whole day was just cricket for us. To be part of it is a dream come true.

"It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it."

The 2013 Boxing Day Test also drew the record total crowd for an Ashes Test – 271,865 – which MCC boss Stuart Fox hopes will be broken in coming days.

Huge attendances are also expected on day two and day three, if the match lasts that long.

England are chasing their first victory in the five-Test series, while Australia are seeking to remain on track for a whitewash.

"It'll be a record today, but I'd love to shoot for one for the whole Test," Fox said before the first ball on Boxing Day.

"I think it was 2013 when we had 271,000 through the gate, so I think that's realistic.

"By the sign of things behind me, you can see the members' gates flying, so that's always a good sign."

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg said the number of travelling supporters from interstate and overseas for this summer's Ashes series had been "phenomenal".

"Nearly 35 per cent of people who come today to this Test match will be visiting the MCG for the very first time," Greenberg said.

"So it's incumbent on us, the sport, the venue, the government to give people a wonderful experience.

"When they're here today, they're going to watch some great cricket clearly, but it's more than about the cricket.

"It's actually bigger than cricket. It's bigger than about sport. This is one of the nation's great events."

England quick Josh Tongue, who took a career-best 5-45 in Australia's first innings, paid tribute to the travelling England fans.

"Their support this whole trip has been amazing, even in Adelaide last week when they were on that bank," Tongue said.

"It's amazing support from them and we're obviously very thankful for them coming all this way to come and watch us.

"We're playing for them and obviously the English fans back at home as well.

"We want to give them something to go home with."

Last year, Australia and India smashed the all-time attendance record for a Boxing Day Test when a total 373,691 fans saw the hosts' victory.

