Hurricanes scurry past Scorchers as David injury dampens win

Hobart's title defence has suffered a huge blow after Tim David injured his hamstring in his team's four-wicket win over the Scorchers

Tim David has produced a match-saving knock before injuring his hamstring in Hobart's four-wicket BBL victory over the Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium.

The Scorchers wasted a solid start on the way to making 8-150 in Friday night's match, with Finn Allen (43 off 23 balls), Nick Hobson (29 off 23) and Laurie Evans (27 off 18) the main contributors.

In reply, the Hurricanes slumped to 3-39 following an early onslaught from Cooper Connolly (3-23) before David (42 off 28 balls) and Nikhil Chaudhary (34 off 30) put Hobart back in the box seat.

But in an unexpected twist, David pinged his hamstring while running for a single in the 15th over, forcing him to retire hurt with the scoreboard reading 4-103.

Mac Wright (22no off 13 balls) and Chris Jordan (15 off 11 balls) stepped up to the plate to help guide Hobart home with three balls to spare.

Hobart needed 14 runs for victory with eight balls remaining, before Wright - who was replacing the injured Matthew Wade - cracked Aaron Hardie (0-42 off three overs) for a six and a four off consecutive balls to ease the pressure.

The Hurricanes improved their record to 3-1, but David's injury is a huge blow to their hopes of defending their title.

The Scorchers entered the match looking to atone for their shock loss to Brisbane, when Perth failed to defend 6-257.

Allen ensured they got off to a fast start, but when he was caught on the boundary to leave the Scorchers at 3-73 in the ninth over, it signalled the end of Perth's attacking potency.

Riley Meredith (2-19 off four overs) was Hobart's most economical bowler, with his most important scalp being that of star opener Mitch Marsh (16 off 13).

Spinner Rishad Hossain (3-33) was the most destructive, snaring a trio of danger men in the form of Connolly (6), Hardie (9) and Evans.

The Scorchers needed to make an early dent, and Connolly was called upon to open the bowling.

Connolly's first delivery was whacked for six by Mitch Owen (6), but the danger man was out next ball when he cut an easy catch to point.

Joel Paris sent Tim Ward packing for four, and when Connolly trapped Ben McDermott plumb LBW after a failed reverse sweep, Hobart were in all sorts of trouble at 3-39 in the eighth over.

David was on 26 when a hesitation between Evans and Ashton Turner in the field meant Evans didn't fully commit to a skied ball, which ended up landing outside of his grasp.

The hamstring injury ended David's night, but they had enough firepower behind him to get the job done.

