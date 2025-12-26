InMobi
Return to Homepage
Shop (opens new window)
Shop (opens new window)

T20 World Cup watch for Tim David after injury setback

Justin Chadwick (AAP)
Justin Chadwick (AAP)

Nathan Ellis says it was shattering to see Tim David ping his hamstring in a setback that has put the star batter's T20 World Cup hopes in doubt

Star batter Tim David is facing a race against time to prove his fitness for the T20 World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury that left his Hobart Hurricanes captain feeling shattered.

David injured his hamstring while taking a single during Hobart's four-wicket win over the Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium on Friday night.

The 29-year-old immediately cut a frustrated figure, and he retired hurt on 42 off 28 balls on the advice of medical staff.

The shortened BBL season runs until January 25, leaving David with little wriggle room to make it back in time for Hobart's title defence.

More importantly, the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka begins on February 7 and runs through to March 8.

David is one of the most destructive short-form batters in the world, and he looms as a crucial figure in Australia's bid to win the World Cup.

Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis hopes David will be able to recover in time. 

"You know, I'd be lying if I didn't say there's a few of us with one eye on the World Cup as well," Ellis said. 

Aussies to launch 2026 T20 World Cup tilt in Sri Lanka

"So as a mate, first and foremost, I'm shattered he potentially might miss a few games for the Hurricanes.

"But I'm hopeful that we'll do all the right things and hopefully, potentially, get him right for the back-end of the tournament ... and beyond with the Australian colours in the World Cup.

"He's a huge figure in the Australian cricket team, there's no secret there.

"He's been batting four and dominating, so fingers crossed it's not too bad, and we get him a few games in purple before then."

David averages 36.3 with a strike rate of 169 from his 68 T20Is.

His knock against the Scorchers played a crucial role in Hobart winning Friday's match, with the Hurricanes recovering from 3-39 to win with three balls to spare.

David cracked three fours and two sixes before limping off in the 15th over.

"He shows dominance, and he's an intimidating figure," Ellis said. 

"So at the 10-over mark, he said, 'I'm taking the surge', and I couldn't be happier. 

"Unfortunately, he didn't see it out with what we're thinking is a hamstring injury, but Timmy David is one of the better players in the world, and we're very lucky to have him."

David wil be taken for scans on Saturday and the Hurricanes will provide a detailed update on his injury thereafter. 

Matthew Wade missed Friday's win after pulling up lame from the previous game, but he's expected to return for Monday's clash with the Melbourne Renegades in Hobart.

KFC BBL|15 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Melbourne Stars Men Melbourne Stars Men STA 3 3 0 0 0 1.383 0 6
2 Hobart Hurricanes Men Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 4 3 1 0 0 0.419 0 6
3 Sydney Sixers Men Sydney Sixers Men SIX 4 1 3 0 0 0.096 0 2
4 Perth Scorchers Men Perth Scorchers Men SCO 3 1 2 0 0 0.035 0 2
5 Sydney Thunder Men Sydney Thunder Men THU 3 1 2 0 0 -0.258 0 2
6 Adelaide Strikers Men Adelaide Strikers Men STR 2 1 1 0 0 -0.376 0 2
7 Brisbane Heat Men Brisbane Heat Men HEA 3 1 2 0 0 -0.755 0 2
8 Melbourne Renegades Men Melbourne Renegades Men REN 2 1 1 0 0 -1.331 0 2

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

Related News

Cricket Australia Live App

Your No.1 destination for live cricket scores, match coverage, breaking news, video highlights and in‑depth feature stories.

label.appStore.applestore label.appStore.googlestore