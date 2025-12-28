Head's long-term role unclear in Aussies' unsettled top-order

Travis Head will open the batting in Sydney Test but beyond that remains up for review with up to 16 Tests in the next 14 months

Where Australia's leading batter goes in the Test order beyond this summer is anyone's guess as Travis Head said his stint as an opener will be up for review at the end of the Ashes.

Another standout performance from Head, whose third-innings 46 finished as the two-day MCG Test's top score from either team, was overshadowed by England's drought-breaking win and the scrutiny on the seam-friendly pitch.

The left-hander's series run tally now stands at 437 from eight innings, 146 more than the next highest (Alex Carey's 291) and 181 more than the best-performed England batter (Zak Crawley's 356).

Head has hit as many hundreds (match-winning scores of 123 in Perth and 170 in Adelaide) as the rest of the series' batters combined (Carey and Joe Root are the only others to reach triple figures).

But where the 31-year-old (he turns 32 on Monday) bats beyond this summer remains a mystery after he seized the opening role in the absence of Usman Khawaja earlier in the series.

"I see myself as this team's opening batter for this series. Then we've got a long gap to piece the puzzle together to where the team wants to go to," Head told reporters on what should have been day three of the fourth Test.

"But I've felt good at the top. I felt like I've been batting well, I think I'm lining (the ball up) well. For this series, I feel like I've been able to do a job for the team that's put us in winning positions. It's been pleasing to be able to contribute in different ways.

"That's what I've always been open to, is how can we make the team better? If that means me at the top, and we're a better cricket team and we're winning more, then I'm happy."

Whether Khawaja chooses to make the forthcoming Sydney Test a home swansong will be one of the factors in where Head bats for next year's Test series against Bangladesh (in northern Australia in mid-2026) and South Africa (a mooted three-Test tour beginning in October).

The 39-year-old has slotted back into the middle-order after recovering from back spasms, though he would have been dropped in Adelaide had Steve Smith not been unwell, with the veteran going on to re-solidify his spot by hitting 82 and 40.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said on Sunday he was none the wiser as to Khawaja’s plans ahead of the New Year’s Test.

Coach Andrew McDonald has previously stated he has enjoyed Head opening with newcomer Jake Weatherald. If Khawaja is out of the picture after this summer, selectors will then have to make a call on whether it is worth persisting with the Head-Weatherald partnership.

Head's return to No.5 would create a squeeze on middle-order spots and could force a tough call on one of Marnus Labuschagne or Cameron Green, and deny further opportunities for Josh Inglis.

Matthew Renshaw and Campbell Kellaway shape as the leading contenders to come in as an opener, while Weatherald himself has not yet bolted down his spot either in his debut series.

Head insisted his message to McDonald, selection chief George Bailey and captain Pat Cummins and co. will be: "You put me exactly where you want to put me to win a cricket game.

"Ronnie (McDonald) has been exceptional, (as have) Bails, Dodd (selector Tony Dodemaide), Pat, about who lines up where and how they want to build this team.

"Their track record over a period of time has been pretty good in all formats, in terms of getting results … so I have full confidence in wherever they see me fit(ting) that's the best thing for the team, and that's how I'm more than pleased to set up."

Fill-in captain Steve Smith has said both Labuschagne and Green, whose return to bowling this summer has seen him bat five, six and seven this series, have not produced as much with the bat as they would have hoped.

Inglis meanwhile told SEN on Sunday that the same was true for him, joking his athletic run-out of Ben Stokes in Brisbane was "the only thing I've done this series".

Smith has conceded the moving pieces through the batting order this series, as well as pace-friendly pitches, have been challenges.

In addition to Weatherald, Inglis has played two Tests this series as a de-facto replacement for Head in the middle-order, batting below Carey and Green at 7. The absence of Smith in Adelaide allowed him to remain in the side before his return in Melbourne knocked him out.

"We've played on some tricky wickets. We've had two two-day Test matches where it's been tough for batting," Smith told SEN.

"It's putting the pieces together, learning to bat with each other. A few new players – Jake coming in, Travis going to the top – it's little bit different in terms of the way we line up in in those positions.

"Learning to bat with each other and getting the partnerships, which we perhaps haven't done as well as we would have liked. We're still learning and trying to become better as a side."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test: Australia won by 82 runs

Fourth Test: England won by four wickets

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (fourth Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue