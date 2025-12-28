Undefeated Stars put foot down to blow past Thunder

Haris Rauf did the work with ball before Joe Clarke set the platform with the bat, enabling Glenn Maxwell to put the finishing touches on a cruisy night for the Stars

09:37 Play video Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder | BBL|15

Melbourne Stars have shot clear on the Big Bash League ladder, delivering a hiding to a lacklustre Sydney Thunder in Canberra.

The Stars moved to 4-0 on Sunday thanks to a nine-wicket defeat of David Warner's side, chasing down the 129-run target with 36 balls remaining.

Joe Clarke (60 off 37 balls), Sam Harper (29 not out off 27) and Glenn Maxwell (39 not out off 20) all found a fluency that had eluded the Thunder batters as Pakistan quick Haris Rauf (3-29) set the tone.

Clarke timed the ball superbly before Maxwell iced the contest with a series of conventional and reverse sweeps that peppered both sides of Manuka Oval.

00:41 Play video Glenn Maxwell sends his 150th Big Bash six OUT of the stadium!

Earlier, Sam Konstas (11 off 15) was close to being run-out twice in his short stay, and opening partner Matt Gilkes (24 off 13) had two lives before succumbing to Rauf all in the same over.

That pair at least gave the Thunder an early boost, Gilkes powering them to 0-23 after two overs before both were dismissed and the brakes applied.

Warner hit Marcus Stoinis on to the Manuka Oval roof, but was dismissed off the next ball and the Thunder limped to 4-64 after 10 overs and never accelerated.

Rauf dismissed Sam Billings just as he threatened to build an innings of substance, then celebrated for a third time when Chris Green flicked a ball straight to short fine leg.

01:22 Play video Wreck-it Rauf brings the lightning to rip through Thunder

Stars recruit Mitchell Swepson (2-18 from four overs) made an instant impact, the spinner knocking over Konstas with his first delivery, then trapping Cameron Bancroft in front.

The Thunder fell to 1-3 with the loss.

KFC BBL|15 standings