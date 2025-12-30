Short hopes to revive Adelaide's NYE party in Heat rematch

The Strikers are seeking redemption in their annual New Year's Eve game after losing to the same opposition a few days ago

Adelaide Strikers' record in their marquee New Year's Eve game is a tale of two halves.

The home side had a flawless run in the first six years after the year-ending contest at Adelaide Oval became an annual fixture in BBL|03. But they've now lost the past six since that streak was ended in BBL|09.

What was supposed to be a New Year's party for their home fans has become a night to forget in recent times, none more so than last year when the Strikers were reduced to 8-58 in the first half of their batting innings before ultimately losing to the Perth Scorchers by seven wickets.

Captain Matt Short, who missed that game with a broken toe, believes his side can turn around their fortunes in the blockbuster fixture this season.

"Maybe the hype got to us a little bit," Short told media on Tuesday.

"We'll be making sure that doesn't happen again. We'll be ready for it."

Standing in their way will be Brisbane Heat, the side they lost a final-oval thriller to in their previous match on Saturday.

The Strikers went from needing 36 off the last five overs to falling short by seven runs as the Heat bowlers turned the screws at the Gabba.

Short believes coming up against the same opponent in a short period, this time at home, will make their job easier.

"We're probably a little bit disappointed (with) that last game against the Heat," he said.

"We were in a really good position to win that game and unfortunate not to get over line there.

"But we play them again a couple days later. So, we know what they're about.

"We probably don't have to do as much homework on them."

The New Year's Eve match has been a crowd puller every year and the club is expecting more than 40,000 local fans to pack Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

"I know the crowd rocks up every game; we're very lucky in that that space," Short said. "But there's always something about the New Year's Eve game that just gets you up and about a little bit more."

The skipper is hoping that youngster Jerrssis Wadia, who became an overnight sensation after his second BBL game with a 16-ball 34 against the Heat, can add another spark to the celebratory atmosphere with his big hitting ways.

The 24-year-old came into the Strikers' squad as a local replacement player for Alex Carey and smashed three sixes and a boundary in consecutive deliveries off Jack Wildermuth in the 15th over to bring his team back into the contest.

Short is also in great touch with back-to-back half-centuries against the Stars and Heat.

The opener's 63 off 39 followed by Wadia's middle-order hitting had the Strikers in a comfortable position with five overs to go against the Heat before the pair's wickets in consecutive overs derailed the chase.

While happy to have runs under his belt, Short ultimately would have preferred the two points instead.

"I think we were in a really nice position at the Gabba to win the game, and I was pretty disappointed to get out when I did," he said.

"The runs and wickets might be there but being in those positions to be able to win a game and then not doing it, it's probably a bit disappointing.

"I think there's a little bit of work to do."

The 30-year-old, who made his ODI and T20 international debuts in 2023, was a reserve player during the previous T20 World Cup campaign and will again be in the frame for a spot in the Australia's main 15-man group for the tournament's upcoming edition in India and Sri Lanka beginning in February.

"I'm a lot more mature (than 2024)," he said.

"(I have) played a lot more around the world, a lot more T20 cricket.

"But it's a bloody good Australian team. It's going to be hard to crack in, but (I'll) have to wait and see."

The upcoming World Cup could also impact the availability of the Strikers' Test representatives – Travis Head and Alex Carey – with Short suggesting the club wouldn't want to "overcook them" even though he remains hopeful the duo will return for a few games after the Ashes series wraps up on January 8.

