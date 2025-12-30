Turner's 99 not-out saves Scorchers as Thunder crumble

Perth rarely looked troubled thanks to a phenomenal innings from their skipper before Cooper Connolly's double strike added the finishing touches

Ashton Turner entered one of the BBL's unluckiest clubs as he helped revive Perth's season in leading the Scorchers to a 71-run win over the Sydney Thunder.

After coming to the wicket with the visitors 3-34 in the sixth over, Turner blasted an unbeaten 99 to take his side to 8-202 at Engie Stadium.

The Thunder were then bowled out for 131 in the 18th over with a hot start from David Warner (25) and Matthew Gilkes (33) doing little to set up the chase.

After one win from their opening three games, Perth were staring down the barrel of their worst start to a season in five years with defeat on Tuesday night.

But the BBL powerhouse are now back in the top four, with the Thunder 1-4 and their season all but over.

That was largely thanks to Turner, even if he became the fourth man in BBL history to be left stranded on 99no off just 41 balls.

One of the forgotten men of Australian cricket, Turner hit eight sixes, changing the game when he smashed three off the ninth over from Chris Green.

He hit Tanveer Sangha for another six down the ground, before taking down Daniel Sams late in the innings.

After starting the final over on 86, Turner smashed Sams for two big sixes over long on to move within touching distance of his maiden BBL ton.

But after driving the left-armer for a single, Ashton Agar hit a boundary of his own and was then caught in the deep on the penultimate ball to deny Turner the strike.

Instead Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Joel Paris and Brody Couch all took over with the ball, taking two wickets each to completely derail the hosts' innings.

STRANDED ON 99 NOT OUT IN THE BIG BASH LEAGUE

Shaun Marsh, Perth vs Melbourne Renegades, 2011-12

Josh Philippe, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, 2021-22

Colin Munro, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars 2023-24

Ashton Turner, Perth vs Sydney Thunder, 2025-26

