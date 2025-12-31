Cricket rallies around Aussie great Martyn after hospitalisation

Well wishes are flowing for the 2003 World Cup winner after he was hospitalised in Brisbane with a serious illness

Australia's cricket community is rallying around Damien Martyn after the cricket great was hospitalised suddenly in Brisbane.

The 54-year-old former right-handed batter is in an induced coma amid a bout of meningitis having fallen ill in recent days.

"I'm saddened to hear of Damien's illness. The best wishes of everyone at Cricket Australia and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time," the governing body's CEO Todd Greenberg said in a statement.

Adam Gilchrist, Martyn's close friend and former Australian and WA teammate, confirmed on behalf of his family the 2003 World Cup winner was receiving treatment in hospital.

"He is getting the best of treatment and (Martyn's partner) Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes," Gilchrist said.

Martyn's seemingly effortless stroke play was his calling card, averaging 46.37 with the bat across 67 Tests for Australia.

Born in Darwin, the right-hander earned a Test debut at 21, replacing the late Dean Jones in the 1992-93 home series against West Indies and was Western Australia's captain at 23.

He was player of the series the last time Australia won an away series in India, top scoring in four of Australia's eight innings in the 2004 Border-Gavaskar Trophy battle.

His high score of 165 came against New Zealand in 2005, one of 13 Test centuries Martyn made during his time in the Baggy Green.

Martyn played his final Test in Australia's famous win at Adelaide Oval in the 2006-07 Ashes series before suddenly retiring ahead of the third Test of a 5-0 whitewash over England.

Former Australian teammate Darren Lehmann led the well wishes for Martyn on social media after news broke of his illness.

"Lots of love and prayers sending Damien Martyn's way. Keep strong and fighting legend," he wrote on Twitter.

Martyn's partnership with Ponting helped Australia clinch the 2003 ODI World Cup // Getty

Speaking on 6PR radio, former Test bowler Rodney Hogg called Martyn's hospitalisation "shocking news".

"We wish him all the best," the former Australian paceman said.

Martyn also excelled in the 50-over format during a 16-year career at the top level and averaged more than 40 in 208 ODIs for Australia.

He was part of Australia's team that won the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, scoring an unbeaten 88 in a 234-run stand with captain Ricky Ponting in the final against India.

Martyn dabbled in commentary in retirement but has mostly kept out of the limelight in recent years.