Lynn makes history as Strikers hammer Heat on New Year's Eve

Chris Lynn became the first BBL batter to reach 4000 runs as the Adelaide Strikers won their first New Year's Eve clash in seven seasons, belting the Heat

09:12 Play video Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat | BBL|15

The Adelaide Strikers have snapped a seven-year BBL New Year's Eve hoodoo with Chris Lynn powering them to a resounding seven-wicket victory over the Brisbane Heat.

After skittling the Heat for 121 in 19.4 overs at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday night, the Strikers romped home with 35 deliveries to spare.

Master blaster Chris Lynn, playing his 300th T20, thumped six fours and six sixes in an unbeaten 79 off 41 balls to pilot the clinical chase.

02:16 Play video Lynnsanity strikes Adelaide's NYE bash

It was the Strikers' first win in the marquee December 31 clash since 2018, and swift payback for their seven-run loss to Brisbane at the Gabba on Saturday.

Captain Matt Short (19), Mackenzie Harvey (11) and Jerrssis Wadia (one) perished, but the Heat couldn't contain Lynn.

He became the first BBL batter to reach 4000 runs, fittingly raising the milestone by depositing Xavier Bartlett into the stands.

Earlier, Brisbane crashed to 5-21 in the sixth over, before Kuhnemann (T20 career-best 31no) and Hugh Weibgen (28) avoided total embarrassment.

02:16 Play video Fireworks at Adelaide Oval as Heat slump to 5-21

Jamie Overton (3-19), Liam Scott (2-12) and Hassan Ali (2-29) were the pick of the Strikers attack.

Scott, sparingly used in Adelaide's opening two fixtures, took the new rock and bowled all his allotted four overs upfront.

The Heat's top three - Colin Munro (four), Jack Wildermuth (five) and Lachlan Hearne (two) - all succumbed in identical fashion, miscuing tamely to mid off. Golden bat leader Matt Renshaw (six) was run out, before Max Bryant (one) nicked off to Scott.

When Jimmy Peirson (13) chopped on to Hassan Ali, Brisbane were 6-47.

Kuhnemann - whose previous career-best was 9no - took the long handle to Lloyd Pope and put on 36 for the eighth wicket with Weibgen, but their team's hole was too deep.

KFC BBL|15 standings