Sixers breeze past 'Gades courtesy of Babar's unbeaten fifty

The Pakistan star hit his second fifty in three matches to spearhead the Sixers to a six-wicket win over the Renegades

08:38 Play video Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers | BBL|15

Sydney Sixers have made it 10-straight KFC BBL wins over Melbourne Renegades, registering a crucial six-wicket victory on New Year's Day at Marvel Stadium.

The Sixers' record of having not lost to the Renegades since 2019 was under threat as they stumbled to 2-69 after 10 overs in their chase of 9-164.

But a huge Power Surge from Pakistan star Babar Azam (58 not out from 46 balls) and captain Moises Henriques (23) helped blast the Sixers towards the total for just their second win of the tournament.

01:54 Play video Measured Babar guides Sixers home with second BBL fifty

Classy left-hander Joel Davies (34no from 15) played a crucial cameo for his highest BBL score following Henriques' dismissal, allowing Babar to play an anchoring role.

The pair did it easy in the end, Babar hitting the winning runs with a lofted cover drive for four with five balls to spare.

After a slow start to his maiden Big Bash stint, Babar has found form with two fifties in his last three matches.

The former Pakistan captain also crashed 58 in the Sydney derby win over the Thunder before Christmas.

On a tricky pitch and painfully slow outfield at Marvel Stadium, the Renegades threatened to get away through opener Josh Brown after being sent in to bat.

Taking 22 off Ben Dwarshuis' first over, Brown smashed 43 off 19 balls, including four sixes, before falling to Hayden Kerr.

That is OUTSTANDING 😮🔥 Hassan Khan takes a screamer in full flight! #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/FlldlVfQP4 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 1, 2026

The Renegades were 1-54 from five overs and eyeing a big total before Brown was dismissed.

Veteran allrounder Sean Abbott was the rock with the ball, managing a seriously economic 3-16 from his four overs to claim player of the match honours.

"It was a pretty tough wicket there (for batting)," Abbott told Fox Cricket.

"Babar had to go through a few different stages in that innings, but once we got up and going with a couple of partnerships, it looked like he did it in first gear."

The infamous Docklands turf was in far better condition than early in last season, but the outfield was still slow.

Jake Fraser-McGurk showed signs of his best for the Renegades, hitting a well-made 39.

The Renegades (1-3) will be back in action on Sunday night when they face the Stars at the MCG in their first Melbourne derby of the tournament.

The Sixers (2-3) will travel to Coffs Harbour for a clash with Brisbane Heat on Monday night.

KFC BBL|15 standings