From dropped to the top: The unbreakable Usman

Dropped seven times in eight years, a look back at the ups and downs of Usman Khawaja's Test career

03:19 Play video The best of Usman Khawaja's Test career

Usman Khawaja is the ultimate story of perseverance.

For many, getting dropped spells the end of their Test career. But for Khawaja, it was just the beginning of a long, frustrating, confusing journey. And then it happened again. And again. And again. Seven times in total he was dropped, with a few Tests missed through injuries thrown in there too.

Eventually success came in an unexpected position. At the start of his career, he was seen as a No.3, and 66 of his first 77 innings were at first drop. But since returning to the side at the start of 2022, his 80 innings have seen him bat in each spot from 1-6 except No.3.

Khawaja played 44 Tests up until the seventh time he lost his spot. Coincidently, Khawaja's final Test will be his 44th Test since returning with twin centuries.

"It's the tale of two halves. I've definitely enjoyed the second half way more than the first half," Khawaja said at his retirement press conference.

Below, we've looked at the eight segments of Khawaja's career, and what each stint produced before he was ultimately dropped again.

Dropped: The first time

Sri Lanka 2011, third Test

M: 3 | Inn: 5 | R: 118 | Ave: 29.50 | HS: 37

After a hugely promising Test debut against England where he scored 37 and 21 at the SCG, it looked as if Australia had found their new long-term No.3 in the 24-year-old left-hander. But as the Aussies moved on to Sri Lanka, former captain Ricky Ponting slotted straight back in to the position, dropping Khawaja down to No.6.

02:47 Play video 'Just act cool': Khawaja recalls his Test debut

Ponting missed the second Test through injury, offering a debut to Shaun Marsh who hammered 141, so when Ponting was fit to return for the third Test, it was Khawaja who made way. Khawaja's scores in the series were 21, 26 and 13no.

Dropped: The second time

India 2011-12, first Test

M: 3 | Inn: 6 | R: 145 | Ave: 29.00 | HS: 65 | 50s: 1

Having been out of the side for two matches, Khawaja was brought back in for the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, a match which was also Pat Cummins' debut. Batting at No.3, Khawaja top-scored with 65 in Australia's successful chase of 310. His innings was widely praised, having faced the fearsome SA attack of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Jacques Kallis.

That innings should have bought him more time; instead after scores of 38, 7 and 23 in the home series against New Zealand, he was dropped for the returning Shaun Marsh.

Suspended: Homeworkgate

India 2013, third Test

Khawaja had been out of the team for 13 Tests but was selected on Australia's February and March Test tour to India as a reserve batter. Although not selected in the first two matches and not technically dropped, Khawaja was part of a quartet of players that were suspended by coach Mickey Arthur ahead of the third Test in Mohali.

Arthur imposed the one-Test ban on Khawaja, vice-captain Shane Watson, Mitchell Johnson and James Pattinson as the group had failed to complete a self-evaluation assignment, or homework, before the due date.

It was one of many mis-steps on a nightmare tour to the subcontinent: Khawaja didn't play a game as Australia were swept 4-0.

Dropped: The third time

England 2013, fifth Test

M: 3 | Inn: 6 | R: 114 | Ave: 19.00 | HS: 54 | 50s: 1

Khawaja was restricted to carried the drinks for the opening Test of the 2013 Ashes series in Nottingham, but after Australia lost a nail-biter by 14 runs, the selectors ran out of patience with Ed Cowan at No.3.

In came Khawaja for the first time in almost two years at Lord's and he scored a fighting 54 from 133 balls in the second innings of a heavy defeat. With the series slipping out of the Aussies' grasp, Khawaja was embroiled in some DRS controversy on day one of the third Test in Manchester. Inconclusive replays meant Khawaja's caught behind dismissal stood, much to the ire of the Australian camp. Three more low scores followed and once again the left-hander found himself dropped before the series was over.

A frustrated Usman Khawaja at Old Trafford in 2013 // Getty

Dropped: The fourth time

Sri Lanka 2016, third Test

M: 8 | Inn: 12 | R: 768 | Ave: 69.81 | HS: 174 | 100s: 4

After 22 Tests and almost two years in the Test wilderness, Khawaja stormed back into the Test XI following the retirements of Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Chris Rogers. What followed was a golden run of form that saw Khawaja deliver on his potential for the first sustained period in his career.

His return innings against New Zealand at the Gabba produced his maiden Test century, a magnificent 174. The now 28-year-old plundered four centuries in six innings, hamming 174, 9no, 121, 144, 56 and 140 in successive innings against the Kiwis and West Indies. Seemingly the only thing that could stop Khawaja was a hamstring injury, which rules him out of two Tests in the middle of his purple patch.

04:04 Play video Majestic Khawaja scores maiden Test ton

However, as Australia tour Sri Lanka away from home, Khawaja's mountain of runs are quickly forgotten after two lean Tests amid concerns about his batting against spin. He scores 55 runs in four innings as Australia slump to a 2-0 deficit as selectors drop Khawaja and Joe Burns in favour of Shaun Marsh and Moises Henriques.

Dropped: The fifth time

India 2016-17, first Test

M: 6 | Inn: 11 | R: 581 | Ave: 58.10 | HS: 145 | 100s: 1

Khawaja came straight back into the team for the summer that followed, with series against South Africa and Pakistan, and was somewhat of a shining light for a team in transition. He scored a second-innings 97 against the Proteas at the WACA and, when prompted to open in the day-night Test in Adelaide following an injury to David Warner, scored a match-winning 145.

03:36 Play video Unbelievable Usman: Adelaide ton for the ages

But, as Australia toured India, Khawaja's perceived weakness against spin again saw him dropped, and again for veteran Shaun Marsh. Khawaja watched another four-Test tour of India from the sidelines.

Dropped: The sixth time

Bangladesh 2017, second Test

M: 1 | Inn: 2 | R: 2 | Ave: 1.00 | 50s: 0

A few months after that Indian tour, Australia returned to the subcontinent to play Bangladesh in two Tests. Khawaja was recalled to show his wares on the subcontinent and was presented with a big-turning Mirpur track first up. The Aussie No.3 managed a pair of ones as the Tigers completed a famous victory, and Khawaja was left out for the follow-up in Chattogram.

Dropped: The seventh time

England 2019, fourth Test

M: 19 | Inn: 34 | R: 1148 | Ave: 35.87 | HS: 171 | 100s: 3

Khawaja's time out of the team was again short as he returned to the Australian XI for the opening Test of the 2017-18 Ashes series. From the second Test in Bangladesh, in came Khawaja, Shaun Marsh and Cameron Bancroft in place of Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw and Hilton Cartwright.

Khawaja had a very solid series as Australia regained the urn, with his highlight being 171 in Sydney.

03:56 Play video Khawaja's brilliant maiden Ashes century reaches 171

The ill-fated ball-tampering-tainted tour of South Africa followed, and he was one of many batters that struggled against a strong Proteas attack. However, given the loss of the suspended Steve Smith and David Warner, Khawaja was now a senior member of the team and was retained in the squad.

In the team's first Test following the Cape Town controversy, Khawaja hit a monumental double of 85 and 141 against Pakistan in the Dubai heat to secure a draw against the odds.

01:14 Play video Khawaja silences doubters with epic Dubai century

"That Dubai one was one of my favourites," Khawaja said.

"Not having crack at the coaching staff, I just didn't feel like I was supported. I really struggled in the subcontinent.

"So to get that (85) in the first innings, and then the 140 and I batted for 11 hours, it was literally the hottest day … concrete jungle, about 40 degrees, 80 per cent humidity in Dubai at the time. It was relentless."

By the time the 2019 Ashes series rolled around, Khawaja had played 16 Tests in a row, twice as many as the previous longest streak of his career. But three lean Tests (122 runs in six innings) and a familiar feeling was brewing. Steve Smith's replacement Marnus Labuschagne had been so impressive that when Smith was due to return, it came at the expense of Khawaja. At the age of 32, it seemed incredibly likely that Khawaja had played his final Test.

Retired: The eighth life

England 2025-26, fifth Test

M: 43* | Inn: 80 | R: 3,319 | Ave: 46.09 | HS: 232 | 100s: 8

Having been out of Australia's XI for all of their post-Covid Tests, Khawaja was suddenly back in the mix in the lead-in to the 2021-22 Ashes series. After weeks of speculation, selectors went against Khawaja and instead selected Travis Head at No.5. Fast forward a month and a Covid-positive Head was Khawaja's lifeline back into the team. He made the most of his return in the grandest style possible: Smashing a century in both innings.

02:21 Play video Unstoppable Usman doubles down with second-innings ton

"I truly believe that was divine intervention," Khawaja said.

"I don't know how that happened. I wasn't even the squad. Head got Covid. A bizarre turn of events for that to happen."

The 35-year-old was now undroppable and following Head's return, Khawaja was moved up to open, squeezing out Marcus Harris. It began a run where Khawaja became the most prolific opener in the world for two years, which included centuries in Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and even his white whale, in India. Khawaja completely quashed that early-career perception of a weakness against spin, hitting four centuries and averaging 84.06 from 11 Tests in Asia.

01:31 Play video Khawaja celebrates emotional century against Pakistan

The unflappable batter had doubled his Test matches, runs and centuries tally, all after the age of 35.

Back spasms saw him miss the second Test of the 2025-26 Ashes series and initially it looked as if he wouldn’t be able to regain his spot as Head's elevation to opener paid off handsomely. However, vertigo-like symptoms for Steve Smith on the eve of the third Test granted Khawaja one more way back into the side, which he capitalised on again with 82 in the unfamiliar position of No.4.

Khawaja called time on his career on the eve of the fifth Test, fittingly to be played at his home ground, the SCG.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test: Australia won by 82 runs

Fourth Test: England won by four wickets

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue