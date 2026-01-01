Marsh century fires Scorchers to away win over Hurricanes

Mitch Marsh has blazed the second Big Bash League century of his career to help the Perth Scorchers break the Hobart Hurricanes' winning run on home turf

Australia's Twenty20 captain Mitch Marsh has flexed his muscle, whacking 102 off 58 balls in the BBL as the Perth Scorchers beat the Hobart Hurricanes by 40 runs.

Hours after the T20 World Cup squad was locked in for the tournament beginning in February, Marsh hit 11 fours and five sixes on Thursday night in Hobart.

Marsh shared a 164-run partnership - the highest third-wicket stand in BBL history - with Aaron Hardie who also fired with a brutal unbeaten 94 from 43 balls with five sixes.

Perth posted 3-229 with the Hurricanes reaching 9-189 in reply.

Opener Marsh brought up the second BBL century of his career in the 19th over, before being caught in the deep off Nathan Ellis in the last over.

The signs were ominous for the defending champions early. After Perth were sent in, Marsh dispatched the first ball of the innings onto the Ninja Stadium hill.

He was given some lives by Matthew Wade, who grassed a tough diving chance when Marsh was on 18 and couldn't glove a fast-flying edge off the spin of Rehan Ahmed when he was on 36.

It was a timely knock for Marsh, who had only scored 25 across his first four BBL games.

Hardie went to town in the 12th over when he hit four boundaries and one six off Chris Jordan in an over that went for 26 runs.

Highly rated in-form youngster Cooper Connolly, who is also part of Australia's World Cup squad, was caught and bowled by Mitch Owen for just four.

Hobart lost wickets at regular intervals in the chase but Nikhil Chaudhary (31 from 15) and Wade (29 from 14) provided some fireworks at the halfway point.

Chaudhary holed out off the spin of Connolly in the 13th over, before Wade fell shortly afterwards in similar fashion a few deliveries after being bowled off a no-ball.

The result ended the Hurricanes (4-2) run of nine wins on home turf and secures Perth (3-2) third position on the table midway through their season.

Hobart missed the big hitting of Tim David who is out for the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

