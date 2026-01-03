Bondi tributes planned for SCG Test

Cricket Australia has confirmed its plans for an on-field tribute to the victims of the Bondi massacre at the SCG

Victims of the Bondi massacre, first responders and community members will be honoured with an on-field tribute watched over by heavily-armed police at the final Ashes Test in Sydney.

Uniformed and mounted police along with public order and riot squad officers will patrol the sold-out Sydney Cricket Ground match from Sunday.

The heightened security operation comes three weeks after two gunmen killed 15 people and injured dozens more at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach.

The on-field tribute will include a guard of honour and round of applause recognising the efforts and service of emergency response agencies and community members.

"The incredible acts of bravery ... at the scene of the Bondi attack were a reminder of the spirit of community and self-sacrifice that unites us as a nation," Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said.

"Our thoughts remain with those effected by this devastating tragedy and as a sport we will continue to provide what support we can."

Police say the arming of officers with long-arm rifles is to reassure the public but insist there is no threat to the community heading to the SCG.

"Many people may not be used to seeing police carrying rifles at sporting events but our objective here is to help the public feel safe and police will be out in force," Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said.

"The difference will be in the visibility of long-arms and a stronger presence. Police will otherwise be targeting antisocial and unsafe behaviour as usual."

The measures mirror those for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG where specialist police were armed with semi-automatic rifles and patrolled the busy stadium, a nearby park and railway hub.

Seven people remain in Sydney hospitals following the December 14 Bondi attack. Six remain in stable condition, while one is critical but stable.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test: Australia won by 82 runs

Fourth Test: England won by four wickets

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (fifth Test): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue