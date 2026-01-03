Warner ton not enough as Ward leads 'Canes to victory

A run-scoring slog fest at Engie Stadium saw the Hobart Hurricanes come out on top thanks to a brilliant opening partnership

David Warner blasted the highest individual score of the BBL season so far, but couldn't prevent a Tim Ward and Mitch Owen-inspired Hobart securing a six-wicket win over Sydney Thunder.

Warner wound back the clock with an unbeaten 130 off 65 balls at Engie Stadium on Saturday night, whacking nine sixes and 11 fours to steer the Thunder to 4-205.

But Ward (90 off 49) and Owen (45 off 18) responded with a 108-run opening partnership in just 51 balls to set the Hurricanes on track for a record run-chase at the Sydney Showground venue.

Ward looked set for a century before he mistimed an attempted scoop off Daniel Sams (3-36, three overs), the second of three quick wickets that gave the Thunder a sniff.

But Nikhil Chaudhary (29 not out off 14) comfortably steered the Hurricanes home as they reached 4-207 with 13 balls to spare.

The result lifted Hobart (5-2) to the top of the table, while the Thunder (1-5) remain on the bottom.

"I thought (our total) was very competitive, but we knew up the top the strength and power that they had," player-of-the-match Warner told Kayo Sports.

"It was one of those games where Wardy or Mitchy were probably going to go off, but they both went off, which is unfortunate. But they played very well.

"They're a class team and they've chased very well the last couple of years.

"Without (injured star) Tim David you think you're a bit of a chance.

"But when they get off to a good start and there's no early wickets and no pressure, they can play the way that they wanted to. They dictated from the get-go."

Warner's century was the second of his BBL career and first since December 2011, as well as the highest individual score in Thunder franchise history.

It moved the former Australian international star into equal-third place for most men's T20 hundreds with nine, behind Chris Gayle (22) and Babar Azam (11).

Earlier, Warner watched from the non-striker's end as Hobart's Will Prestwidge dismissed Matthew Gilkes and Sam Konstas with the first two deliveries of the match.

Unfortunately for the right-arm quick, his hat-trick ball was an off-target in-swinger that slid wide down the leg side.

Prestwidge (2-19, two overs) and Nathan Ellis (1-46, four overs) were Hobart's only wicket-takers, but Ellis went for 30 off the final over as Warner took 50 runs off the last 15 balls he faced.

MOST MEN'S T20 HUNDREDS:

22 - Chris Gayle

11 - Babar Azam

9 - David Warner

9 - Rilee Rossouw

9 - Virat Kohli