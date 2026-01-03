Follow all the action from the fifth NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes Test at the SCG
LIVE BLOG: All the build-up to the SCG Ashes Test
Fifth Test session times
First: 10:30am – 12:30pm (11:30pm – 1:30am GMT)
Second: 1:10pm – 3:10pm (2:10am – 4:10am GMT)
Third: 3:30pm – 5:30pm (4:30am – 6:30am GMT)
*An extra 30 minutes is available to complete daily overs
2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes
First Test: Australia won by eight wickets
Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets
Third Test: Australia won by 82 runs
Fourth Test: England won by four wickets
Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT
Australia squad (fifth Test): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster
England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue