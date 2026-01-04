Selfless act headlines Maddinson's Big Bash comeback

Nic Maddinson registered a rare dismissal in his first BBL game back from the fight with cancer

The spotlight in Saturday's BBL|15 fixture between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes was already on Nic Maddinson as he returned to Big Bash cricket after a challenging battle with cancer.

The Thunder batter added another angle to the storyline with a rare and selfless decision to retire in the first innings.

Maddinson was batting on 30 off 26 when he walked out at the end of the 18th over with the scoreboard reading 4-161. In came Daniel Sams and hit 16 off six deliveries as the Thunder reached 205 at the end of the innings.

While the total didn't prove enough against the defending champions, it underlined Maddinson's character.

Thunder captain David Warner, who was batting on 102 at the other end at the time of Maddinson's retirement, later revealed on Fox Cricket that the fellow left-hander had offered to end his innings sooner.

"He actually said it (about retiring) two overs before," Warner said on broadcast. "He felt like he was just soaking up a little bit too much and wasn't hitting them as clean as he'd like.

"He selflessly said 'I reckon I just go', so I let him make the decision."

Maddinson explained the rationale behind his call when he joined the Channel 7 on day one of the fifth Ashes Test, which is marked as the 'Pink Test' in support of the McGrath Foundation's work towards cancer care.

"I said it to Warner a couple of overs before, but he said 'have a crack downwind for the next one and see how it goes'," Maddinson said. "But it just got to a stage in the game where I was soaking up a few balls."

"I know getting Davey (Warner) on the strike at that time was really important.

"With Sams sitting on the bench, with the power he has got - he is quicker than me between the wickets and he is more likely to clear the fence as well - so it seemed like a pretty obvious choice to me."

Saturday's game at ENGIE Stadium marked Maddinson's return to BBL after 739 days.

The 34-year-old, who has previously represented the Sydney Sixers and both Melbourne Stars and Renegades, sat out of BBL|14 with a finger injury.

He was later diagnosed with testicular cancer and underwent surgery to get the tumour removed. But his path back to cricket was further complicated when he learnt the cancer had spread, making chemotherapy necessary.

After a challenging nine weeks under treatment, Maddinson started working towards a return to play in September.

He revealed in a pre-match interview on Fox that he is in good health but is required to go through routine check-ups for the next two years.

Before joining the Thunder camp, Maddinson played a Second XI game for NSW and turned out regularly for his club – Eastern Suburbs.

His first ball back in club cricket was dispatched for a six straight down the ground. He did the same early in his innings on Saturday, before pulling another big hit over fine leg.

But as the runs dried up, he knew it was time to put the team's interest first, especially with Warner motoring towards a big century at the other end.

Maddinson suggested the tactic is part of the Thunder's strategy this season.

"That's something we spoke about in our batting chats before the season started, to put the ego aside," he said. "If there's someone who can do a better job at a time in a game, be happy to make the call yourself or if the coaches or the captain decide it's the right move, we just go with it."

Maddinson is only the second batter to be retired out in BBL history, and the first to do it without an injury hampering him, as was the case when Joe Clarke retired out for the Renegades in 2023.

