MCG winning moment a 'dream come true' for 'Gades skipper

The 68,124-strong turnout helped the BBL record its highest ever attendance for a single day

The experience of playing in front of a packed MCG was hailed as a "dream come true" for Will Sutherland, who biffed his Melbourne Renegades to a final-over victory against crosstown rivals Melbourne Stars.

A crowd of 68,124 meant the famous venue was jumping, and signified the biggest Big Bash attendance since January 1, 2017.

Sutherland was the hero of the hour, hitting two sixes off Stars skipper Marcus Stoinis to steal victory at the death.

"It's still pretty surreal at the moment, (I'm) a bit lost for words," the Renegades captain told The Surge shortly after the win was secured.

Listen on SpotifyListen on Apple PodcastsListen on iHeart Radio

"Obviously it's a dream come true for me as a Melbourne boy. To play in front of this many people is amazing, let alone to be able to play a part in a win for the Renegades at the end.

"I'm incredibly pumped, and I hope this kick starts our season for the 'Gades."

For the 26-year-old, who has been playing in the BBL since 2018, Sunday night's match was one of the biggest experiences of a career that already includes two one-day internationals in Australian colours and the captaincy of his state.

"Even walking out the race and seeing this many people tonight was amazing," he continued.

09:59 Play video Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades | BBL|15

"(I was) just trying to be clear out there and not get overawed by the moment because, you know, it was pretty special.

"I'm incredibly happy for Aussie cricket that so many people turned out and I still pinch myself at the moment, I'm a bit lost for words, but it was a lot of fun."

The attendance at the MCG was a key to the competition recorded its highest ever attendance for a single day.

A total of 105,767 fans attended the two KFC BBL|15 played on January 4, the first between the Renegades and the Stars, and later between the Perth Scorchers and the Adelaide Strikers, which drew 37,643 fans to Perth Stadium.

02:39 Play video Brown's boisterous knock sets up Gades' chase

The Big Bash has quickly made its mark on the summer of 2025-26, with the total attendance across the first 23 games of BBL|15 the highest since BBL|07.

In claiming victory, the Renegades became the first team to get their hands on the Melbourne Mace, the league's newest trophy struck this summer.

The Mace will be presented to the winner of each Melbourne derby in the years to come.

"I reckon it's definitely a real rivalry, and that got shown tonight," Sutherland explained.

01:41 Play video Sandhu takes four poles to rip through top Stars

"I think I've said some things that I didn't even realise I was saying, because you're that fired up, but it shows it's real.

"The crowd, I think, knows it's real. That's why so many people show up.

"It was pretty cool to have Jackson Warne come out and present the Mace to me on the MCG. That was a big moment for myself."

KFC BBL|15 standings