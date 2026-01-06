How Hazlewood family is still playing role in Pink Test

Glenn McGrath has thanked the Australian and English teams as well as fans for their support for his foundation's work for cancer care

Josh Hazlewood might have missed the Ashes series but his sister's contributions to the Pink Test may be just as valuable as the injured bowler's right-arm seam deliveries.

Headed by cricket legend Glenn McGrath, the McGrath Foundation celebrated its 18th Pink Test fundraiser on day three of the SCG Test on Tuesday, aiming to fund more in-home cancer nurses.

Tamworth-based Casey Hazlewood, sister of injured Australian superstar Josh, is one of the 343 cancer care nurses currently employed by the foundation.

Casey has worked at the foundation for a little more than 12 months, specialising in breast cancer care.

Nurses like her have helped the McGrath Foundation support more than 167,000 families experiencing cancer since 2005.

"Josh's sister is one of our nurses as well. It's in the family, I guess you could say," McGrath said.

"Hopefully Hoff (Hazelwood) will be back soon ... unfortunately it's part of sport, injuries."

04:41 Play video Head adds Pink Test ton to golden Ashes summer

The SCG was once again awash in pink for day three of the summer's final home Test, the fifth time Jane McGrath Day has coincided with an Ashes tour.

The fundraiser has long had an English bent to it, despite McGrath's status as Australia's most prolific fast-bowling wicket-taker; McGrath's late wife Jane was English, as are the foundation's chief executive Holly Masters and director Tracy Bevan.

Nothing could make McGrath smile more on day three of the SCG Test than seeing the Barmy Army decked out in pink shirts.

The baggy pinks have been signed and handed over to Pidge 🩷



Head to https://t.co/x1xkPZtQm7 to bid or buy your virtual seat to ensure no one misses our on care. pic.twitter.com/ROqK3yXkTk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2026

"The Australian team supporting the foundation the way they have over the years, I see that as a huge sign of respect, but especially the touring team, every year, they really get behind it," McGrath said.

"To look around the crowd here and see the English logo on a pink shirt, that speaks volumes."

An Ashes series will inevitably be a full-circle moment for McGrath and the foundation, given it was after England's 2006-07 tour he retired, transitioning from champion player to champion for those experiencing cancer.

"What's been achieved at the foundation in that time has been incredible," he said.

"But we realise we've got a long way to go."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test: Australia won by 82 runs

Fourth Test: England won by four wickets

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10am AEDT

Australia squad (fifth Test): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue