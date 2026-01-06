Heat eager for Gabba return after Coffs hiccup

Heat captain Nathan McSweeney hailed his side's fighting effort in defence of a small total against the Sixers

The Brisbane Heat had already set a new league record by chasing 258 this season, and on Monday were looking on track to defend the season's lowest total of 114.

After reducing the Sydney Sixers to 7-56 after 13 overs, they ultimately allowed the Sixers to get over the line with eight balls remaining in the match at Coffs Harbour.

Heat captain Nathan McSweeney was appreciative of his bowlers' effort but conceded there were too few runs on the board for them to defend.

"Pleased with the fight that we showed," he said after the game. "Obviously, a few runs short in the end, it's probably not going to go your way too often."

"So, for us to get really close and probably in a position to win with only three wickets needed, it's disappointing to get so close and lose."

McSweeney was perhaps more disgruntled by the fact that his side had failed to execute its plans with the bat despite assessing the Coffs Harbour wicket accurately.

"(They were) very different conditions to the Gabba and the other grounds we play on," he added.

"I think it was probably like a 140-150 wicket, and if we get that tonight, we're far too good.

"We knew that coming in, we were prepared for it, just weren't able to execute, which is disappointing."

Heat's margin of defeat would have been much bigger if not for a 23-run 10th wicket stand between newcomers Oli Patterson and Tom Balkin.

Despite getting off to a rapid start through Jack Wildermuth's motoring 31 off 17, the Heat batting lineup's tumble didn't stop once it started in the third over, until they reached 9-91 at the end of the 16th.

Patterson (19no off 23) and Balkin (9no off 12) then combined to extract whatever runs they could by seeing through the remaining four overs.

McSweeney was all praise for the young duo's crusade at the end of the innings.

"If we don't bat 20 overs, we're finished in the game a long time ago," he said. "So, they did everything right to get us a score on the board that we could defend, and unfortunately, (that) wasn't enough tonight."

Patterson, playing his third match after coming into the Heat XI as injured Shaheen Shah Afridi's replacement, also delt the first couple of blows to the Sixers.

❌ Babar Azam

❌ Josh Philippe



Oli Patterson is on a hat-trick! #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/WOqXZF9Eb2 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2026

McSweeney complimented Patterson and Balkin – who became Heat's hero by defending 10 in the final over in his debut match against Adelaide Strikers – for grabbing the opportunities that have come their way and contended they could cause a few headaches to selectors in the future.

The loss to the Sixers leaves the side with three wins from seven games and fifth on the ladder as the competition approaches its business end.

They have a trip to Hobart sandwiched between two games at home that could elevate the Heat's chances of a finals appearance given their 100 percent record at the Gabba this season.

The home advantage is not lost on McSweeney, but he wants the side to push for a win in all three games.

"We need to make sure that every ball counts, every game obviously matters immensely," he asserted.

"Everyone's still pumped up, heaps of energy to go. We're really looking forward to finishing the season strong."

