Boland delivers all-time spell to at last uproot Joe

A seam-bowling masterclass accounted for a master, and left us pondering how long the Victorian might go on

08:03 Play video Australia v England | Fifth Ashes Test | Day Four

It took Scott Boland until the very last innings of the series, but he was not going to be denied his man.

From the final ball of his 11th over, with Sydney's mid-afternoon mercury hitting 30 degrees, Boland trapped Joe Root bang in front of middle stump.

There have been more penetrative Boland spells through this series; the second innings in Perth, and the first in Melbourne both quickly spring to mind. But through the middle stretch of this fourth day at the SCG, we were privileged to witness Boland produce his most Boland-like spell of another outstanding campaign.

It was fitting, and probably fortunate for the visitors, that much of it was delivered to Joe Root. England's all-time leading Test run-scorer had found some excellent touch with 160 in the first innings, and seemed as well-equipped to deal with whatever Boland was about to send his way.

10:21 Play video Relive Boland's remarkable 6-7 on debut at the 'G

Which is as good a time as any to rewind four years. To a time when England and Boland were barely acquainted. With Josh Hazlewood injured, the Victorian was called up to debut as his replacement in the Boxing Day Test. He played Melbourne, Sydney and Hobart, took 18 wickets at 9.56, and thoroughly earned himself a highly commendable twilight-years Test career.

In those three matches, and in the space of 74 deliveries, Boland nicked Root off three times and bowled him once, conceding only 39 runs from England's main man in the process.

There is a reason, however, that Root is Test cricket's second-highest run-scorer. A constant refiner of his craft, he went away and prepped for the 2023 Ashes in the UK. Boland came into that series red hot, having taken five wickets in a seam-bowling masterclass at The Oval against India in the ICC World Test Championship final.

Yet on a couple of made-to-order Bazball pitches, he was thoroughly dismantled in the Ashes, and Root, who scored an unbeaten 118 on day one of that series as Boland went for 86 from 14 overs, was a central figure in that turnaround.

Such was the damage, the Australian only ended up playing two Tests through that series. His duel with Root was as one-sided as it had been 18 months earlier, only the script was flipped: 0-63 from 75 balls.

Heading into this summer, former England captain Michael Atherton wrote that Boland "holds no fear" for the Bazballers who, he elaborated, had worked out the generally miserly seamer during that 2023 Ashes.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald was drawn into the debate.

"Scotty was challenged with some lack of bounce in benign conditions in England," he said. "I think conditions sort of conspired a little bit against him.

00:54 Play video Boland's triple-strike changes first Test complexion

"I know there's been some press around 'England have worked Scott Boland out'. But when he comes back into the Australian conditions, he gets bounce, hits the (seam) – he's a handful."

But matters became more complicated – and Australians became edgy – when Boland regularly over-pitched and returned 0-62 from 10 overs on the opening day of this series. England capitulated for 172 all out, but Boland was hammered.

A day later however, he began his turnaround. He pulled back his length just enough and snared three huge wickets – Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook – in the space of 11 balls to change the course of not only the match but the series, and Boland's fortunes therein.

Since his forgettable opening day, Boland has captured 20 wickets at 21.25, striking every 43.15 balls. Yet still Root had his measure; until today, his series numbers against him read 0-109 from 182 deliveries.

01:50 Play video Boland's brilliant post-lunch spell on day two

Then came The Spell.

Root had faced two balls and scored a single when he first faced up to Boland, who at that point had 0-7 from five overs. He played out a maiden, then faced another five scoreless deliveries from Boland's next over. The Victorian, operating over the wicket, had found his groove, scarcely missing neither line nor length, his immaculate pitch map worthy of theft from the Louvre.

A drinks break brought with it a change. A hunch perhaps, that Boland might be more effective from the Randwick End. In Seven's commentary, Ricky Ponting observed that every time Boland got the ball in his hands, he seemed to find something in the pitch.

He skipped an over, but not a beat, promptly nipping his third ball of the over back into Root, and after the ball floated up off the flap of his front pad and was caught in the cordon, Australia opted for a review that seemed far more hopeful than confident. Not out.

His next ball went the other way, angling in and then straightening to miss Root's outside edge. The final ball of the over jagged in so far it almost cut the batter in half. It was absorbing viewing; an expert seam practitioner in helpful conditions working over one of the all-time greats.

"He has just hit area after area after area," said Stuart Broad on Seven's broadcast. "Relentless."

Root had a momentary reprieve at the non-striker's end as he watched Jacob Bethell struggle similarly. The veteran then faced the final two balls of Boland's 10th over, inside-edging the second into his groin.

Then came the decisive blow. Boland erred just short of a good length, just outside off stump, through the first five balls of the over, four of which Root stepped back to defend. The sixth was just a touch fuller, angled in and seaming in as well. This time the Englishman looked to drive straight but was stuck on his crease and trapped in front. Umpire Chris Gaffaney raised his finger. Root consulted with Bethell, and rolled the dice with a review. Hawkeye showed 'umpire's call', with the ball clipping the top of the middle of the stumps, but in commentary, even Root's long-time teammate Broad said it looked extremely adjacent.

03:29 Play video How will Scott Boland fare in rematch with Bazball?

It was Boland's 24th delivery to Root. To England's greatest run-scorer, he had not conceded a run.

All of which makes one consider his role in this much-discussed frenetic forthcoming period of Test cricket for the Australians, who will play 20-21 matches in roughly 12 months from this winter.

Nine months older than Mitchell Starc, Boland turns 37 in April. He talked last winter about the ways he has turned his match preparation into a fine art, investing in the one format he has to concern himself with as he wrings every last drop out of a body that has toiled for more than 14 years in cricket's most physically demanding job.

A more focused approach to each Test series, a refined gym program, even the installation of a sauna in his Melbourne home – all designed to prolong his playing days and keep his troublesome knee and ankle in check.

"I just want to keep going," he said at the time. "Keep my body as good as I can for as long as I can."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test: Australia won by 82 runs

Fourth Test: England won by four wickets

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10am AEDT

Australia squad (fifth Test): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue