Finals spots wide open as race tightens: BBL|15 run home

We break down the race for the top four as BBL|15 enters the business end of the season

Reigning champions Hobart Hurricanes have surged to the top of the KFC BBL|15 standings as seven teams remain in the hunt for a finals berth.

With little more than a week of the regular season to go, four points separate the top seven teams in the race for a top four spot.

While Sydney Thunder's campaign is still mathematically alive with a 0.1 per cent chance of reaching the top four, they're have been all but eliminated after securing just one win from their first seven games.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars are jostling for top spot, with Sydney Sixers, Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat part of a mid-table log jam.

We break down the run home for each side below:

1. Hobart Hurricanes

Remaining matches

The defending champions dropped a game to the Stars early but have been almost flawless since despite the loss of star batter Tim David to a season-ending hamstring injury.

Two more wins should clinch the Hurricanes top spot and two home finals for the second season running, and they've got a relatively straightforward run home with two games in Hobart without having to face any of the other top three sides.

2. Perth Scorchers

Remaining matches

The Scorchers' final ball loss to the Renegades hurts as it would have seen Ashton Turner's side go to the top of the standings with three games to play.

Now they're only two points ahead of the fifth- and sixth-placed Strikers and Renegades who the Scorchers face in their next two matches. Win one or two of those and their final match of the home-and-away season against the Stars at home could determine who gets a double-chance.

3. Melbourne Stars

Remaining matches

Started hot with four straight wins but the Stars have dropped their two games since. Those early wins have put them in a strong position to play finals again and with a game in hand on the Hurricanes and Scorchers, Marcus Stoinis' side will be eyeing off top spot if they can get back on the winners' list.

Their final match of the regular season away against the Scorchers will likely determine who gets the double-chance.

4. Sydney Sixers

Remaining matches

The Sixers have bounced back from a slow start with three wins in their past four games to surge into the top half of the standings with a positive net run-rate. But it doesn't get any easier as they face top three sides the Stars and Hurricanes in their next two matches.

Moises Henriques' team then finish the home-and-away campaign with games against the last-placed Thunder and Brisbane Heat, with the latter also part of the tight mid-table bunch jostling for fourth spot.

5. Adelaide Strikers

Remaining matches

Wins at home against the Thunder and Heat have kept the Strikers in the race for a top four spot. While they have their finals hopes in their own hands, the Strikers face a stern test across their next three games against all top three sides, with two of those away trips to Hobart and Melbourne. Win two of their final three and they'll be a strong chance of returning to finals for the first time since BBL|13.

6. Melbourne Renegades

Remaining matches

Two thrilling final-over victories, first against crosstown rivals the Stars and then away at Optus Stadium against the Scorchers, have revived the Renegades finals hopes after three losses in a row.

The Renegades will be seeking to keep their momentum rolling in the return Melbourne derby at home against the Stars before a trip to Sydney take on the struggling Thunder. Will Sutherland's side close their regular season with tough match-ups against the Scorchers and Strikers who are also vying for finals qualification.

7. Brisbane Heat

Remaining matches

It's been a topsy-turvy season for the Heat so far who are yet to string two consecutive wins together. After chasing down a record 258 to beat the Scorchers in their second game, they then scored 99 runs fewer from their 20 overs in their next game to lose to the last-placed Thunder.

With three wins from seven games, they're still in with a shot of playing finals as part of a group of teams level on points in fourth place. But with a poor net run-rate, the Heat will likely need to win all their remaining games to stay in the race, which includes a tough away trip to Hobart to take on the Hurricanes.

8. Sydney Thunder

Remaining matches

It's been a tough season for Thunder fans whose hopes of eclipsing their runners-up finish from last season have been all but extinguished. They have lost their past four games in a row after also beginning the season with two losses, and while captain David Warner has been in fine touch of late with a career-best 130 followed by 67no, he's had little support.

Given their poor net run-rate, the Thunder are three wins away from fourth spot and despite it being mathematically possible, it's very unlikely they'll be playing finals. They would need to win all their remaining games and hope the four teams above them (Sixers, Strikers, Renegades and Heat) lose their matches, as well as needing the Strikers-Renegades and Heat-Sixers to end in a no result.

KFC BBL|15 standings