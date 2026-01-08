Back in magenta: Starc, Smith primed for Big Bash returns

After retaining the Ashes with a 4-1 series win, Mitch Starc and Steve Smith will turn their attention towards respective returns for the Sixers in BBL|15

Ashes heroes Mitch Starc and Steve Smith will return to the KFC Big Bash League for the Sydney Sixers in the coming days following Australia's triumphant 4-1 series win over England.

The pair confirmed their involvement in Australia's post-match press conference, with a host of other Australian Ashes winners also expected to confirm their involvement in the Big Bash.

Starc will feature in magenta for the first time since BBL|04 to add to his 10-game BBL tally, while Smith comes back for a fourth consecutive season, which last year was headlined by an unbeaten 121-run knock against the Perth Scorchers.

Starring with both bat and ball across the summer for Australia, Starc was awarded the Compton-Miller Medal as player of the series in light of his lethal 31 wickets and pivotal 156 runs across the five Tests.

When quizzed on whether or not he would feature in the next 2027 Ashes Series in England, the 35-year-old Starc said his next focus – outside of a round or two of golf – was on the Big Bash.

"I'm certainly not looking two years down the road just yet. I'll pull on the magenta with the man (Smith) next to me," Starc said at the post-match press conference for the fifth NRMA Insurance Ashes Test.

"We'll see if we can help (the Sixers) get to another final. Other than the BBL, I haven't got too many plans other than a bit of golf.

"I'll get the chance now to watch Alyssa (Healy, his wife) play a bit of cricket against India as well, which is nice to have the chance to do that."

00:54 Play video In-swinging, stump-shattering best of Starc's T20I career

Starc – who retired from T20 internationals in October to prolong his Test career – and Smith could feature in Sixers colours at the earliest on Sunday, January 11 against Hobart Hurricanes at the SCG.

Ashes players Beau Webster and Josh Inglis have already featured for the Hurricanes and Scorchers respectively in-between the MCG and SCG Test matches, while Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser and Alex Carey featured in the BBL last season following the conclusion of the Test series against India.

With the Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat all banging on the door of the top four with three wins apiece, the fourth-placed Sixers' match against the Melbourne Stars tonight at the MCG has the potential to seriously shape the finals race.

The Sixers (3-3) are yet to fully fire on all cylinders this season despite the acquisition of international superstar Babar Azam, recently scraping home over Brisbane Heat at Coffs Harbour on Monday night in a low-scoring thriller chasing just 115.

Starc, who this Ashes series just gone surpassed Pakistan great Wasim Akram as the leading left-arm Test wicket-taker (now on 433 Test wickets), will add a world-class boost to the Sixers' already established bowling stocks, which boasts Australian white-ball capped players Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis.

"I can't wait to pull on the Sixers' fresh magenta playing shirt in BBL|15," Starc said in a statement after recommitting to the Sixers last October.

"Over the past decade I've stayed close to the club and, all things going to plan, am excited to get back on the field this summer

"The Sixers are close to my heart, and I have great memories of our BBL|01 and Champions League success. My goal is to help bring another trophy home to our passionate fans."

Starc will wear 56 on his back upon his return to the Sixers camp, with Babar Azam – who shares the same number at international level – donning 056 in his first stint in the BBL.

KFC BBL|15 standings