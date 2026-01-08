Edgar shines as WA get off the mark in WNCL

Darcie Brown and Tahlia McGrath's promising return to WNCL was not enough for South Australia at the WACA

Chloe Piparo took a stunning catch in the slips as Western Australia completed their first win of the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) season, defeating South Australia by 52 runs at the WACA ground in Perth.

Amy Edgar was the star for the home side, delivering every time she was brought in to break a partnership that threatened to take the game away in South Australia's chase of 243.

The off spinner took figures of 5-43 as the visitors were bowled out for 191 in 39 overs, handing WA a bonus point victory.

South Australia had their Australian representatives Tahlia McGrath and Darcie Brown back in their side, while Megan Schutt did not feature on Thursday despite being named in the squad for the trip west.

After her side opted to field, Brown (3-41) displayed her class straight away, striking with the second ball of the match to remove Maddy Darke. Back for her next over, she then knocked off Mikayla Hinkley's middle stump.

An absolute ripper from Brown 🙌



Darcie Brown gets Maddy Darke for a golden duck in the first over of the game with a seed. pic.twitter.com/CbOx3GyKkc — South Australia Cricket Teams (@SACricketTeams) January 8, 2026

The quick's persistent struggle with maintaining lines did follow her to Perth, but after she dismissed Heather Graham in her fifth over, captain Jemma Barsby extended her spell to a whopping eight overs.

It could serve as a good preparation for Brown if she is picked in the Australian team for the Test match against India at this venue two months later.

McGrath too had a good outing with the ball, taking 2-40 in her nine overs. After she trapped Chloe Piparo (34 off 38) in the 10th over, WA found themselves in trouble at 4-52.

Mathilda Carmichael played an anchoring knock of 71 off 105 to contain further destruction and a crucial cameo from Chloe Ainsworth (42 off 46) pushed the home side's total close to 250.

In their reply, South Australia were 3-45 in the 11th over before McGrath joined Courtney Webb for a 54-run stand that came at just over a run-a-ball.

Webb was starting to look dangerous after bringing up a fifty in just 42 balls. But a smart captaincy move from Piparo to bring back Edgar delivered the breakthrough as she cleaned her up with an unplayable delivery for 58 off 55 in the 20th over.

The 28-year-old also ended McGrath's stay in the 26th over with the Australian vice-captain only able to add 28 (off 40) to her side's total.

A 42-run stand between Hollie Armitage (39no off 48) and Barsby (24 off 29) revived South Australia's hopes, but the last five wickets fell in quick succession, with the side collapsing from 6-174 to 191 all out.

The home side displayed brilliance in the field with Ainsworth taking two diving takes before Piparo's effort for the final wicket.

The two sides will meet again at the same venue on Saturday.

WNCL 2025-26 standings