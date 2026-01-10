Khawaja savours BBL return as Heat thump Thunder

Usman Khawaja's international career may be over, but he showed he is far from a spent force, stroking a fine 78 to help the Brisbane Heat to a BBL victory

The Sydney Thunder's dismal BBL campaign has crashed from bad to worse, with captain David Warner suffering a knee injury in a comprehensive seven-wicket loss to the Brisbane Heat.

Warner's 82 steered the Thunder to 6-180 at the Gabba on Saturday, before fellow 39-year-old and retired Test great Usman Khawaja stroked 78 to steer the Heat home with 22 deliveries remaining.

Warner was unable to field after being hit flush on his left knee, which was unprotected as he crouched low while attempting to sweep Xavier Bartlett.

Chris Green captained in Warner's absence throughout Brisbane's innings.

Heat skipper Khawaja, who signed off as a Test player two days ago, switched effortlessly to white-ball mode, sharing in a 93-run third-wicket stand with Matt Renshaw (42no).

When Khawaja succumbed with the finish line in sight, he received a standing ovation from the Brisbane crowd, as much for his fine innings as his entire 88-Test journey.

Jack Wildermuth laid a raucous foundation, taking Wes Agar down for three sixes and a four in the third over.

Wildermuth's whirlwind cameo ended on 39 off 15 balls, thanks to a superb diving outfield catch from Tanveer Sangha.

Agar's nightmare continued when he dropped a sitter to reprieve Nathan McSweeney first ball.

It didn't prove too costly, McSweeney sweeping Chris Green down David Willey's throat for 12.

Earlier, Warner continued his purple patch after starting the New Year with an unbeaten 130 and 67 not out.

He looked on track for another ton before falling in calamitous fashion, soon after copping the blow to his knee.

Sam Billings (34) top-edged a sweep off Renshaw to deep midwicket, where Marnus Labuschagne uncharacteristically grassed a regulation chance.

But nearby McSweeney pounced on the ball and threw a bullet to wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson.

Warner wanted a second run before being caught well short after being sent back by Billings, who appeared to be ball-watching, seemingly not expecting Labuschagne to drop the catch.

Renshaw (2-29 off four overs) was the pick of the Heat attack with his part-time finger spin.

