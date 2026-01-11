Rain puts dampener on Steve Smith's Big Bash return

The Sydney Sixers' clash against the Hobart Hurricanes has been washed out after five overs, with Steve Smith unbeaten when play was abandoned

Rain has scuppered Steve Smith's hotly anticipated BBL return at the SCG, denying the superstar a chance to reprise his heroics from the Ashes finale.

Smith batted for only five overs when opening for the Sydney Sixers against the Hobart Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon before rain began falling.

A pull shot for six and a four past square leg were highlights for Smith, who was given a life on 15 just before the bad weather hit.

Moises Henriques and Ben McDermott shake hands after the match was abandoned // Getty

After the Ashes series' two two-day Tests cost millions in revenue, Cricket Australia will need to refund the healthy Sydney crowd after play lasted less than the threshold of six overs.

Sydney had been sunny and hotter than 40C on Saturday.

The Sixers, who lost the toss, were 0-32 at the close, with Smith (19 off 16 balls) and star import Babar Azam (9 off 14) unbeaten.

"Very disappointing with the rain," Sixers paceman Sean Abbott told AAP.

"It would've been nice to have seen 'Smudge' (Smith) and Babar bat for a while there together.

"It was a good opportunity to come up against the reigning premiers to see where our game's at as well."

Smith, who scored a Test century at the SCG last week, is available for the remainder of the BBL.

Defending champions the Hurricanes would have had one hand on a first-placed finish with a win over the Sixers on Sunday.

But by collecting only one competition point, Hobart will forfeit top spot if they lose to Brisbane in their final game and the Melbourne Stars win their last two.

The fourth-placed Sixers remain in the finals picture and welcome back Mitchell Starc for his first BBL game since 2014 against the Sydney Thunder on Friday night.

