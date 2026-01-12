Late hitting powers Thunder past Renegades

Chris Green and Nic Maddinson forged the game-winning partnership as the Sydney Thunder stunned the Melbourne Renegades at ENGIE Stadium

A late Chris Green skirmish has powered BBL battlers the Sydney Thunder to a thrilling four-wicket upset defeat of the Melbourne Renegades, whose finals hopes are hanging by a thread.

No.8 Green came in with the Thunder precariously placed at 6-95, having lost 3-15 in eight balls as they pursued a DLS-adjusted target of 140 at Engie Stadium.

With all the pressure on his shoulders, Green bludgeoned three sixes in as many balls from Gurinder Sandhu (4-42), the Renegades' best bowler to that point.

It swung Monday's game dramatically back in favour of the Thunder, who would have been consigned to the wooden spoon with a loss to the Renegades.Nic Maddinson contributed a vital 30 not out in a 45-run stand with Green that saw the Thunder home.

Maddinson, who spent the off-season battling testicular cancer which spread to other parts of his body, hit the winning run to backward square leg, with the Thunder (6-140) reaching the DLS-adjusted target with four balls remaining.

The Renegades had finished their 20 overs at 8-170, left to rue a collapse of 3-7 that had restricted them either side of the drinks break.

Hassan Khan (46) played back to bowler Daniel Sams, who got a finger onto the ball before it slammed into the stumps with Sutherland (1) out of his crease.

To play finals from here, the seventh-placed Renegades must win their final two games, one of those against second-placed Perth, and hope a slew of other results fall their way.

Even if those results transpire, the Renegades will need to beat the second-placed Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers and hope they can leapfrog the Heat on net run-rate.

The Thunder play the Sydney Sixers this Friday for their last game of the season and must win that match to have any hope of avoiding a sixth wooden spoon in 15 BBL seasons.

KFC BBL|15 standings