Larrikin, leader, legend: Cricket world celebrates Healy

Current and former teammates, along with the wider cricketing fraternity, have poured in tributes for the retiring Alyssa Healy

Admiration for her ability and willingness to take the game on was the common theme in the tributes that flowed in after Australia captain Alyssa Healy announced her decision to retire from all formats of cricket on Tuesday morning.

The rate at which she has piled on runs for Australia since her permanent elevation to the top of the order in 2017 together with her chirpiness behind the wickets has brought about that reputation for being the ultimate competitor.

Losing that 'competitive edge' was the decisive motivator to hang up the boots for Healy, who has faced a prolonged battle with injuries over the last two years.

The outgoing leader of the country's women's cricket team received high praise from the leader of its federal government. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described Healy as "a true legend of Australian cricket" in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Healy's retirement at the end of the home multi-format series against India in March will bring an end to one of the longest and most successful partnerships in the sport – the one the keeper-batter has shared with allrounder Ellyse Perry.

The duo has shared the field right from their school days to age-group and senior cricket for NSW and the Sixers in the WBBL, and has won eight world titles with the Australian team together.

"Midge (Healy) is probably the most mercurial player I've ever seen ... I've never seen another player in the women's game turn it on like that," Perry said in a tribute video for cricket.com.au.

On Tuesday, she needed only one word to describe the fellow 35-year-old – "Irreplaceable".

Former teammate and Sydney Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes thanked Healy, an inaugural player for the side and member of the WBBL Team of the Decade, for her contribution to the club.

"Midge is an icon of our club, our game and of sport in this country," Haynes said in a statement.

"Midge is a larrikin, a leader and the ultimate teammate whose impact has pioneered change in our game, especially for female athletes."

With her decision to not play in next month's T20s against India to give the next captain enough time to settle into the role ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in June, Healy's run in the shortest format has already come to an end.

Beth Mooney – with whom Healy developed one of the most successful opening partnerships in T20Is – hailed her partner-in-crime for her adaptability over the years.

"She's been willing to evolve her game and change things when she's needed to and adapt when she has had to," Mooney said.

Mooney's sentiments were echoed by allrounder Ashleigh Gardner.

"To take the game the way that she's done throughout her career, starting in middle to late order and to play the same way at the top of the order ... takes a lot of courage," Gardner said.

Part of a generation of Australian women's cricket that saw unparalleled success, Healy was appreciative of the talent she played alongside, while also acknowledging her opponents.

"I feel really lucky to have played in the generation I have," she told the media on Tuesday.

"I've met some amazing people, played with some amazing people, played against some amazing people, but I guess to be a part of a generation of success – and that's not just on field, winning trophies – I think has been a really pleasing part of my career, and something I'll look back on fondly."

Among the first ones to congratulate Healy on Tuesday were two icons of the game who have witnessed her journey from close quarters from the early years.

Alongside a carousel of images from over her career, Lisa Sthalekar shared a heartfelt message expressing her pride at her former Australian, NSW and Sixers junior's legacy-leaving career.

Healy's first Australian captain, Alex Blackwell, also took to Instagram to wish her the best for her future.

Healy described the chance to bow out in front of friends and family as an opportunity not to be passed.

Earlier, her husband, Australian spearhead Mitchell Starc, had listed supporting Healy in the home series among his reasons to retire from T20 international cricket.

On Tuesday, he shared an image of Healy with the words "Proud of ya" and a heart emoji on his Instagram story.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg thanked Healy for her contribution to the game in a statement.

"Alyssa is one of the all-time greats of the game and has made an immeasurable contribution both on and off the field over her 15-year career," he said.

Acknowledgement of a stellar career also came from Australian Cricket Association chief executive Paul Marsh.

"She (Healy) has played an integral role in the progression of the Women's game ... (she) will retire as one of the genuine greats of Australian cricket," Marsh was quoted in an ACA statement.