Heat steal remarkable final-over win over Hurricanes

Brisbane Heat have pulled off a remarkable final-over victory over the Hobart Hurricanes that keeps them firmly in the top-four mix

Brisbane Heat have kept themselves right in the mix for the Big Bash League finals after pulling off a stunning three-run final over win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Chasing 8-160, the Hurricanes were cruising after some top work by Ben McDermott (59 from 36) and Beau Webster (51 from 43) before a horror collapse at the death.

Hobart needed only 25 runs with four overs to go on Wednesday night at Ninja Stadium but lost 4-7 in 13 deliveries.

They required six runs off the final over but Pakistan import Zaman Khan held his nerve, conceding just two runs and also getting rid of Nikhil Chaudhary.

A win would have secured top place on the ladder and a home final for the Hurricanes but they can now be overtaken by either the Perth Scorchers or Melbourne Stars and could drop to third.

The win lifts the Heat from fifth to fourth on the ladder and keeps their finals hopes in their own hands with one match to play against the Sixers.

The Hurricanes finished at 8-157 after being 2-124 in the 15th over.

Heat quick Xavier Bartlett (3-44) played a big hand, picking up two wickets and conceding just five runs in the penultimate over.

McDermott, who was earlier dropped twice in the outfield by Max Bryant, was bowled by man-of-the-match Matthew Kuhnemann (2-24) in the 16th over.

McDermott and Webster combined after the Hurricanes fell to 2-26 early in the chase.

Webster, who starred in the fifth Ashes Test with an unbeaten 70 and three wickets, earlier took the scalp of Usman Khawaja with his off-spin.

The Hurricanes could be sweating on the fitness of allrounder Chris Jordan who left the field after pulling up sore with a foot problem but still came out to bat.

After being sent in, the Heat were slow out of the blocks and didn't hit their first boundary until the 16th ball of the innings.

McSweeney (49 from 32) and Matthew Renshaw (37 from 25) got the Heat going through the middle overs but they fell away, losing 4-13 in the last three overs.

Riley Meredith (3-40), Rishad Hossain (2-27) and Nathan Ellis (2-30) shared the spoils with captain Ellis getting the big scalp of McSweeney on the first ball of the power surge.

