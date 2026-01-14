Rising star Peake recommits as Renegades look to the future

Oliver Peake has celebrated a breakout BBL season by re-signing until at least the end of BBL|17

Melbourne Renegades have locked in one of Australia's brightest prospects with teenager Oliver Peake signing a two-year extension with the club he grew up supporting.

Peake, 19, currently leading Australia's Under-19 World Cup title defence in Africa, has quickly become one of the Renegades' most important players since making his debut in their final game of last season.

Despite missing their past two games following his departure for the World Cup, where Australia kick off their campaign on Friday night (6.30pm AEDT) against Ireland, the left-hander has the second highest batting average for the 'Gades in KFC BBL|15.

His 167 runs from their first six matches have come at 33.80 and an impressive strike rate 146, with only opener Josh Brown (305 at 38.12) more consistent amid another disappointing season for the Renegades.

Peake began the BBL season with a blistering 29-ball 59 in his hometown of Geelong before finishing his tournament by ramping a last-ball six to stun Perth Scorchers in his final game before heading off on national duties.

01:50 Play video 19yo Peake stuns Scorchers with match-winning knock

Just 66 minutes after sealing the thrilling victory over the Scorchers, Peake was on his way to Perth Airport to board a plane bound for Africa to join his U19 teammates.

Having also played a crucial role in Victoria surging to the top of the Sheffield Shield standings in the first half of the season, the Renegades have undoubtedly secured one of the BBL's hottest signatures before the post-season trade and free agency period.

Peake, whose love of the Renegades stems from being "huge fans" of Aaron Finch who played Premier Cricket alongside his dad Clinton at Geelong, said he was proud to extend his stay at the Renegades and couldn't wait to build on the momentum next season.

"It's been an unreal experience and I've loved every minute being part of this group," Peake said.

03:01 Play video Peake performance: U19 Aussie captain stars for 'Gades

"To be able to sign on for another two years is something I'm really grateful for and I'm looking forward to what we can achieve."

In a statement, the club said they would continue to "invest in young, homegrown talent and build a squad capable of challenging deep into future Big Bash campaigns".

The Renegades, currently seventh in BBL|15 with three wins from eight games, have been all but eliminated from finals contention with two games to play. It means their men's team will miss the finals for the sixth time in seven seasons since winning the BBL|08 title.

"We got a glimpse of what he's capable of but his performances for Victoria and for the Renegades in this year's Big Bash has shown just how much maturity he's got and what a talent he is," Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said.

"He's a homegrown talent with enormous potential. He's worked hard to earn this opportunity and we're excited to see how he continues to develop within our program for at least the next two seasons."

Peake, who is contracted until at least the end of BBL|17, joins fellow Vics young gun Harry Dixon (BBL|16), captain Will Sutherland (BBL|17), experienced fast bowlers Jason Behrendorff (BBL|17) and Brendan Doggett (BBL|16), and batters Jake Fraser-McGurk (BBL|17) and Caleb Jewell (BBL|16) as the players committed to the 'Gades beyond this season.

Each club can re-sign up to 10 players prior to a league contracting embargo coming into force on the Tuesday (January 27 at 5pm) after the final.

KFC BBL|15 standings